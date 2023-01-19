ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City clinches dominant win against NorthEast United to extend lead at top

Table-topper Mumbai City FC decimated NorthEast United 4-0 in a one-sided Indian Super League fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

Coming into the home game on the back of a hard-fought win against ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City dominated from the word go, with Ahmed Jahouh scoring in the fifth minute. There was a deflection from Jahouh’s free-kick, and the ball edged past goalie Mirshad Michu.

Also Read ISL 2022-23: Differing agendas at stake as East Bengal hosts Hyderabad FC

As the fans cheered for the home team, Jorge Pereyra Diaz - returning from a one-match suspension - extended the lead in the 11th minute. Jahouh unsettled the NorthEast United defence and sent across the ball to Lallianzuala Chhangte, but Diaz latched on to it and managed to slide it in at the back post.

Placed at the bottom of the table, the Highlanders needed to up their ante against the Islanders to keep their campaign on track, but the side failed to show intent and could not execute any of their plans. To add to its woes, an own goal by Alex Saji helped Mumbai go three-up in the 15th minute.

Mumbai City kept the momentum going and scored its fourth goal of the evening just before half-time, with Vinit Rai finding the net.

Down to 10 men after Wilmar Jordan Gill was shown a red card just before half-time, NorthEast made several changes as the game progressed, but nothing could change its fortunes.

Mumbai maintained 68 per cent ball possession and did not take things easy in the second half, despite being in firm control of the game. However, the home team missed out on an opportunity to make it 5-0. Diaz failed to convert a penalty in the 89th minute as his right-footed shot was saved by custodian Mirshad. That apart, it was another evening of dominance by Mumbai.