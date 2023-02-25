ATK Mohun Bagan’s 2-0 win over rival East Bengal ensured it sealed the third spot in the Indian Super League and also pushed Odisha FC into its path in the knockout playoffs, to be held at Kolkata.

Kerala Blasters will have to overcome a resurgent Bengaluru FC at the latter’s home if it wants to get to a second successive semifinal.

Both ATKMB and Bengaluru FC have 34 points at the end of the league stage, while Blasters can get to a maximum of 34.

The Mariners pip ahead of Bengaluru FC by virtue of its goal difference, having identical head-to-head record.

Even if Blasters beat Hyderabad FC on Sunday, the points table won’t change as a three-way head-to-head battle between the three would put them in the same order.

ISL Points table: