ISL Play-offs: ATK Mohun Bagan to take on Odisha FC; Kerala Blasters up against Bengaluru FC

ATK Mohun Bagan’s win over East Bengal determined the fate of the ISL playoffs.

Team Sportstar
25 February, 2023 21:37 IST
Bengaluru FC’s Siva Sakthi, celebrates after scoring a goal, during the ISL football match against FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC’s Siva Sakthi, celebrates after scoring a goal, during the ISL football match against FC Goa. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

ATK Mohun Bagan’s 2-0 win over rival East Bengal ensured it sealed the third spot in the Indian Super League and also pushed Odisha FC into its path in the knockout playoffs, to be held at Kolkata.

Kerala Blasters will have to overcome a resurgent Bengaluru FC at the latter’s home if it wants to get to a second successive semifinal.

Both ATKMB and Bengaluru FC have 34 points at the end of the league stage, while Blasters can get to a maximum of 34.

The Mariners pip ahead of Bengaluru FC by virtue of its goal difference, having identical head-to-head record.

Even if Blasters beat Hyderabad FC on Sunday, the points table won’t change as a three-way head-to-head battle between the three would put them in the same order.

ISL Points table:

PositionTeam NamePlayedWin DrawLossGDPoints
1Mumbai City FC (Q)2014423346
2Hyderabad FC (Q)1912341939
3ATK Mohun Bagan201046734
4Bengaluru FC (Q)201118434
5Kerala Blasters (Q)191018131
6Odisha FC20938-230
7FC Goa20839127
8Chennaiyin FC20767-127
9Jamshedpur FC205411-1119
9East Bengal FC206113-1619
11NorthEast United FC201217-355

