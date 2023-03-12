Bengaluru FC beats Mumbai City FC on penalties to enter ISL 2022-23 final

Bengaluru FC edged Mumbai City FC 9-8 on penalties at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday to enter the Indian Super League (ISL) final.

With the aggregate tied at 2-2, Mehtab Singh missed the first spot-kick of a high-quality shoot-out. Sandesh Jhingan buried the ball into the right bottom corner to send BFC through to its third League final.

The result was cruel for MCFC goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, who made no less than four first-rate saves, including one off Roy Krishna’s head in the first half of extra-time. But the evening’s result was just reward for the tireless Javi Hernandez, BFC best player on the pitch.

MCFC could have opened the scoring in the 10th minute when BFC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu brought down Jorge Pereyra Diaz clumsily. But Greg Stewart let go of the opportunity with a poor spot-kick.

Minutes later, the visitors paid the price as Hernandez sent BFC into the lead. N. Sivasakthi hoodwinked Mehtab with a smart turn on the left flank and sent a fine cross that was headed in by Hernandez.

MCFC, though, equalised on the half-hour mark through Bipin Singh, who bundled in the ball from close range after Gurpreet had thwarted Rowllin Borges’ first attempt. D. Vignesh hit the bar from long for MCFC and Hernandez drew a fine save from Lachenpa.

After the break, the two goalkeepers continued to be busy; Lachenpa had to deny Hernandez again before Gurpreet palmed away a header from Bipin. But Mehtab, on 66 minutes, levelled the tie on aggregate, rising high to head a corner past Gurpreet at the near post.

Moments after, Hernandez finally seemed to have Lachenpa’s measure as he eyed the most acute of angles, only for the MCFC ‘keeper to save it with his fingertips. Rahul Bheke could have clinched it for MCFC in the dying minutes of regulation time but his glancing header went just wide.

Extra-time was manic, with Pereyra Diaz missing two gilt-edge chances from close and Mourtada Fall nearly scoring an own goal for MCFC. In the end, it was BFC which had the last laugh.