ISL 2022-23: Top 10 transfers in the Indian Super League in the summer window

The domestic Indian Football season is already underway with Indian Super League clubs in action in the Durand Cup 2022.

While three of the 11 ISL clubs have gone with reserve squads, the remaining eight have played their first teams, including new signings. At the end of August, here are the top 10 signings of the clubs so far in the summer transfer window.

10. Ivan Gonzalez – FC Goa to East Bengal

One of the most important custodians of the FC Goa defence last season, Ivan was instrumental in creating attacks from the back.

In April, after a poor season by Goa, Ivan moved to East Bengal on a two-year deal.

Dear #TorchBearers, we were delighted to see you all rock Salt Lake Stadium yesterday with #JoyEastBengal chants. 🔴🟡



We meet next at Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Saturday for #EEBMCFC. ⚽ #EmamiEastBengal #DurandCup pic.twitter.com/zHSWYAoXvP — Emami East Bengal (@eg_eastbengal) August 29, 2022

The Spaniard’s importance in a team was evident in the Kolkata derby, where ATK Mohun Bagan’s attack could not cause much fuss to the Red-and-Gold brigade.

9. Prabir Das – ATK Mohun Bagan to Bengaluru FC

Simon Grayson’s men lost a key member of the squad when Ashique left for ATKMB. His potential replacement, apparently, came from that very club.

Prabir is one of the most decorated players in the Indian Super League, winning the ISL Championship twice with the now-defunct ATK. He continues to be the creator along the flanks for Bengaluru FC, delivering crosses for Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri in the centre.

8. Asish Rai – Hyderabad FC to ATK Mohun Bagan

An Indian Super League champion, Asish Rai was brilliant along the wings for Hyderabad FC last season – both in attack and in defence.

RELATED | ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan signs Ashique Kuruniyan and Asish Rai

However, Juan Ferrando’s ATKMB notched him up in June 2022 for an undisclosed fee, tying him to a five-year contract. He has continued to impress with menacing runs along the wings, in the Durand Cup recently.

7. Javier Hernandez – Odisha FC to Bengaluru FC

Javier Hernandez – who helped the now-defunct ATK to the ISL title – showed his capability for Odisha last season, scoring six goals, including a screamer from a free-kick.

Javier Hernandez Francisco Gonzalez of Odisha FC celebrates after scoring a goal in the Indian Super League played. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Spaniard shifted base to Bengaluru FC – which was looking to replace its forward Cleiton Silva – signing a two-year contract with the Blues.

6. Jorge Pereyra Diaz – Kerala Blasters to Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC – which saw the exit of Igor Angulo – found the perfect replacement in Jorge Pereyra Diaz of Kerala Blasters, who has played a key role in KBFC’s road to the ISL final. The Argentine signed a one-year deal with the Islanders as they look to challenge for the title in the 2022-23 season.

5. Sandesh Jhingan – ATK Mohun Bagan to Bengaluru FC

Sandesh Jhingan won his first silverware with Bengaluru FC in 2017, beating Mohun Bagan in the Federation Cup.

My time with ATK Mohun Bagan has come to an end, and though it was two seasons in Green and maroon, the reasons to be grateful and the memories made, are beyond a number. To the fans of this football club, your support through my time here has been immense. pic.twitter.com/Iq1rs45Yvl — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) July 28, 2022

In August 2022, the centre-back – who has not won the ISL title with ATK Mohun Bagan or Kerala Blasters FC – decided to go back to the Blue on a one-year deal.

4. Alvaro Vazquez – Kerala Blasters to FC Goa

FC Goa were looking for options after its primary striker Jorge Ortiz left for China and it got its solution in Kerala Blasters’ forward Vazquez. The Spaniard joined the Gaurs on a two-year contract.

ALSO READ | Alvaro Vazquez: Winning trophies for FC Goa will be the primary focus

In his debut season, the Spaniard played 23 matches, scoring eight goals and assisting two more for the Blasters.

3. Ashique Kuruniyan – Bengaluru FC to ATK Mohun Bagan

One of the stars of India in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualification, Ashique Kuruniyan decided to switch ships as he moved to ATK Mohun Bagan from Bengaluru FC in June this year.

He has signed a five-year contract with the Mariners and has been one of the team’s most significant players in the Durand Cup.

2. Roy Krishna – ATK Mohun Bagan to Bengaluru FC

The player who guided ATK Mohun Bagan to its first-ever ISL final – Roy Krishna – was shown the door by the Mariners after they were knocked out in the semifinals last season.

Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring a goal for Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup 2022.

The Fijian, who is the league’s fourth-highest goal scorer of all time (36) joined Bengaluru FC on a two-year deal and had already become a vicious pair with Sunil Chhetri in attack.

1. Greg Stewart – Jamshedpur FC to Mumbai City FC

The player who won the Golden Ball last season decided to move on from Jamshedpur after winning the League winners Shield. He signed for Des Buckingham’s side on a two-year deal.

In 21 matches in his debut season in the ISL, he scored 10 goals and assisted 10 more, helping Jamshedpur FC to its silverware in its history.