ISL 2020-21 LIVE, JFC vs ATKMB Live Score: Edu Garcia in ATK Mohun Bagan XI, one change in Jamshedpur FC team

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match.

6.50 pm: Just one change for Jamshedpur. Amarjit Kiyam goes out and will be replaced in the XI by William Lalnunfela, who is making his first start.

6.41 pm: Three changes for ATKMB. OUT - Manvir, Javi Hernandez, Jayesh Rane. IN - Brad Inman, Glan Martins, Edu Garcia. First starts of the season for Inman and Martins. Garcia will play just behind Roy Krishna. Talk about strength in depth at the disposal for Antonio Habas.

6.30 pm: Line-ups are out

Jamshedpur FC XI (4-2-3-1)

T.P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Mohammad Mobashir; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, William Lalnunfela; Nerijus Valskis

ATK Mohun Bagan XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Glan Martins, Carl McHugh, Bradden Inman, Subasish Bose; Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia

Team news coming up at 6.30 pm

6.15 pm: Here are the predicted XIs for tonight's clash.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

T.P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus Valskis

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Subasish Bose; Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

We have got you covered for your fantasy JFC-ATKMB XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna

Combined JFC-ATKMB XI

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB); Prabir Das ((ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Stephen Eze (JFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB); Jayesh Rane (ATKMB), Javier Hernandez (ATKMB), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Jackichand Singh (JFC); Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB).

6.05 pm: What are the contests to look forward in this match? How did erstwhile ATK fare against Jamshedpur in their past meetings? Here's a comprehensive video on the match-ups and records.

5.55 pm: The task of beating ATK Mohun Bagan, let alone putting a goal past it, remains to be the biggest challenge since the start of this ISL season. Can Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC be the first to pull it off and register its first win this season? Read Shyam Vasudevan's match preview to know more about this contest. PREVIEW

Listen | Check out our analysis of matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League on our football special podcast, The Full Time Show.





- THE SQUADS -

JAMSHEDPUR FC: TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

ISL 2020-21 points table

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.