ISL 2022-23, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Live streaming info, head-to-head, predicted XI, form guide

Kerala Blasters FC will be keen on ending their two-game losing streak when it hosts Mumbai City FC in ISL 2022-23 home fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday. In its last two games, the Blasters lost at home against ATK Mohun Bagan before suffering a late defeat in Bhubaneswar against Odisha FC last week. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, is yet to lose a game but has drawn two out of its three games so far.

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic stated earlier this season that his team likes to play attacking football. This has been evident so far as the Blasters have had more of the ball and registered more goal attempts than their opponents in two out of three games. However, they are also currently the team to concede the most number of goals, having shipped 8 in three games.

“Mumbai is always one of the biggest title contenders. They always come with a clear intent of winning the game and contesting for the title. We are a team that wants to compete against the strongest teams,” said Vukomanovic. “Tomorrow, it depends on how we start and approach the game. Last year we managed to play two good games against them, but this year it is entirely different. We want to prepare well and show our fans that we are capable of getting a good result,” he added.

Mumbai City FC had made four changes to the side that featured in the thrilling 3-3 draw against Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 1. Two of these changes were made at the back as Mourtada Fall and Mandar Dessai were replaced by Mehtab Singh and Sanjeev Stalin. The other two changes included Ahmed Jahouh and Alberto Noguera in the starting XI.

Head coach Des Buckingham has retained that line-up since. His side has only conceded once in the last two games, and Mehtab Singh has bagged two back-to-back Hero of the Match awards, becoming the first Indian defender to win it this season.

“We don’t focus on the runs of other teams. The most important fact is that we only have 20 games in the season, and every game is important. We know the qualities that Kerala Blasters have, and we have to be at the top of our game to stop that,” said Buckingham. “We need to continue playing like we have, not just in the last three games but also during the Durand Cup and Champions League as well. We are expecting a very good game tomorrow,” he added.

HEAD-TO-HEAD PLAYED: 16 MCFC: 6 KBFC: 4 DRAW: 6

FORM GUIDE KBFC 3-1 vs East Bengal 2-5 vs ATK Mohun Bagan 1-2 vs Odisha FC MCFC 3-3 vs Hyderabad FC 2-0 vs Odisha FC 1-1 vs Jamshedpur FC

PREDICTED XI KBFC: Prabhsukhan (GK), Khabra, Leskovic, Hormipam, Carneiro, Puitea, Jeakson, Samad, Luna; Diamantakos, Kaliuzhnyi MCFC: Lachenpa (GK); Rahul, Griffiths, Mehtab, Stalin; Ahmed, Apuia, Chhangte, Noguera, Bipin, Stewart.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC be played?

The Indian Super League fixture Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC in ISL?

The match between Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC is scheduled for a 7:30 pm kick-off IST on October 28, 2022.

Where can I watch Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC?

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC will be aired on the Star Network.

Where can I live stream Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC?

The ISL fixture – Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC – will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.