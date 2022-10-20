ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23, NorthEast United vs East Bengal: When, where to watch, live streaming info, team news

Both sides will be looking to clock their first points of the season after having begun their ISL campaigns with back-to-back defeats.

Team Sportstar
20 October, 2022 10:52 IST
20 October, 2022 10:52 IST
Action from the ISL game between NorthEast United FC (in white) and Hyderabad FC.

Action from the ISL game between NorthEast United FC (in white) and Hyderabad FC.

NorthEast United will take on East Bengal in the Indian Super League on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Where will NorthEast United vs East Bengal be played?
The Indian Super League fixture NorthEast United vs East Bengal will be played at the
When is NorthEast United vs East Bengal in ISL?
The match between NorthEast United vs East Bengal is scheduled for a 7:30 pm kick-off IST.
Where can I watch NEU vs EB?
NorthEast United vs East Bengal will be aired on the Star Network from 7 pm.
Where can I live stream NorthEast United vs East Bengal?
The ISL fixture – NorthEast United vs East Bengal – will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

