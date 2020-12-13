Quiz ISL 2020-21 Quiz — Set 2 ISL 2020: Test your knowledge on all the latest happenings in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) with this quiz. Team Sportstar 13 December, 2020 09:29 IST The ISL hosted its first-ever Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 13 December, 2020 09:29 IST 1.Who was the first Indian goalscorer of ISL 2020-21? Rochharzela Thapa scored in the 52nd second against Jamshedpur FC to become the first Indian goalscorer of ISL 2020-21. Sunil Chhetri Thapa scored in the 52nd second against Jamshedpur FC to become the first Indian goalscorer of ISL 2020-21. Anirudh Thapa Thapa scored in the 52nd second against Jamshedpur FC to become the first Indian goalscorer of ISL 2020-21. Balwant Singh Thapa scored in the 52nd second against Jamshedpur FC to become the first Indian goalscorer of ISL 2020-21. 2.Who scored the opening goal in the ISL’s first Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal? Roy Krishna Krishna, who struck 15 goals last season, scored the opening goal in the ISL’s Kolkata derby. Anthony Pilkington Krishna, who struck 15 goals last season, scored the opening goal in the ISL’s Kolkata derby. Manvir Singh Krishna, who struck 15 goals last season, scored the opening goal in the ISL’s Kolkata derby. David Williams Krishna, who struck 15 goals last season, scored the opening goal in the ISL’s Kolkata derby. 3.Which player picked up the first red card in the seventh season of the ISL? Redeem Tlang Mumbai City FC’s Jahouh was the first player to be sent off when he received a red card for a tackle on NorthEast United FC’s Khassa Camara. TP Rehenesh Mumbai City FC’s Jahouh was the first player to be sent off when he received a red card for a tackle on NorthEast United FC’s Khassa Camara. Ahmed Jahouh Mumbai City FC’s Jahouh was the first player to be sent off when he received a red card for a tackle on NorthEast United FC’s Khassa Camara. Costa Nhamoinesu Mumbai City FC’s Jahouh was the first player to be sent off when he received a red card for a tackle on NorthEast United FC’s Khassa Camara. 4.SC East Bengal’s Jeje Lalpekhlua returned to competitive football after a lengthy lay off when he played against Mumbai City. When had he played last before that? Goa vs Chennaiyin - February 28, 2019 Jeje started in the 1-0 win over Abahani in the AFC Cup. Colombo vs Chennaiyin - March 6, 2019 Jeje started in the 1-0 win over Abahani in the AFC Cup. Chennaiyin vs Minerva - April 3, 2019 Jeje started in the 1-0 win over Abahani in the AFC Cup. Chennaiyin vs Abahani Dhaka - April 30, 2019 Jeje started in the 1-0 win over Abahani in the AFC Cup. 5.One of Kerala Blasters’ key players has left for Spain owing to injury. Who is he? Sahal Abdul Samad Cidoncha has left for Spain to recover from an ankle injury he suffered during his side’s clash against Chennaiyin FC in November. Sergio Cidoncha Cidoncha has left for Spain to recover from an ankle injury he suffered during his side’s clash against Chennaiyin FC in November. Gary Hooper Cidoncha has left for Spain to recover from an ankle injury he suffered during his side’s clash against Chennaiyin FC in November. Vicente Gomez Cidoncha has left for Spain to recover from an ankle injury he suffered during his side’s clash against Chennaiyin FC in November.