ISL 2020-21 Quiz — Set 2

ISL 2020: Test your knowledge on all the latest happenings in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) with this quiz.

13 December, 2020 09:29 IST

The ISL hosted its first-ever Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal.   -  ISL/Sportzpics

1.Who was the first Indian goalscorer of ISL 2020-21?
2.Who scored the opening goal in the ISL’s first Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal?
3.Which player picked up the first red card in the seventh season of the ISL?
4.SC East Bengal’s Jeje Lalpekhlua returned to competitive football after a lengthy lay off when he played against Mumbai City. When had he played last before that?
5.One of Kerala Blasters’ key players has left for Spain owing to injury. Who is he?