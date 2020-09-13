Football Football Vardy brace powers Leicester past West Brom Jamie Vardy struck a second half brace to steer Leicester City to a 3-0 win against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday. Reuters WEST BROMWICH 13 September, 2020 21:26 IST Jamie Vardy struck twice from the spot to lead Leicester to a comfortable win. - Reuters Reuters WEST BROMWICH 13 September, 2020 21:26 IST Jamie Vardy converted two penalties to help Leicester City get off to a winning start in the Premier League season with a 3-0 victory at promoted West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.Vardy, the league's top scorer last season, and Dennis Praet both had drilled efforts well saved by West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in bright sunshine at the Hawthorns, with the host offering little in attack in the first half.RELATED| Salah hits hat-trick as Liverpool outguns impressive Leeds The visitor continued to dominate after the break and took the lead in the 56th minute through debutant Timothy Castagne -- a summer signing from Italian side Atalanta -- when the full back headed home a Praet cross.Vardy was fouled by Kyle Bartley in the penalty area 17 minutes from time, and the striker stroked home the spot-kick to score for the fifth successive trip to West Brom as a Leicester player.Leicester was able to give substitute James Maddison his first minutes since March after undergoing hip surgery, before Vardy made the win more comprehensive six minutes from time with another penalty.The visitor, looking to forget its poor end to last season that cost it a place in the Champions League, was much too sharp for West Brom on its Premier League return.RELATED| Arsenal thrashes hapless Fulham in season opener “It's a massive win for us,” Vardy told Sky Sports. “Especially with how we finished last season and not having long to turn it around. We are delighted with three points,” he added.Belgian Castagne was pleased to score his first goal in English football.“It was a dream debut,” Castagne said. “It's nice to play with him (fellow Belgian Praet). He gave me a very nice assist. I still have some things to learn like the runs to make,” he added.West Brom's return to the top flight does not get any easier, with a trip to Everton and a clash with Chelsea up next. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos