Premier League: Five young players to watch out for

All Premier League teams have talented youngsters waiting to make their mark in the senior team. While some come through the club's academy, others make the move at a young age in search of opportunities.

Here are Sportstar’s five young players to watch out for this season.

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Greenwood made his debut for the Red Devils two seasons ago but made only three league appearances and played just three minutes in the Champions League. In his last league campaign, he played 22 times, with 18 of them coming from the bench, and added seven more appearances in the Europa League.

Mason Greenwood. - GETTY IMAGES

The 18-year-old has impressed every time he stepped onto the pitch last season. He played like an established member of the first team and could start the season as one – with the club failing to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

READ| Premier League 2020-21: Liverpool, City favourites again as teams gear up for hectic season

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Pep Guardiola has taken a cautious approach in playing Foden. It might have frustrated fans and neutrals alike, but Guardiola knew what he was doing. Good with both feet, technically good enough to have Guardiola gushing with pride and competition in the team reduced with David Silva’s departure. Expect the Stockport-born lad to force his way into the first team more often this season.

Phil Foden. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

While the 19-year-old came into the first-team picture before Mikel Arteta’s arrival, he has flourished since Unai Emery was replaced by Guardiola’s former assistant. Blessed with pace, he has a mature head on his shoulders that allows him to play across the pitch on both flanks. He has played as a winger, wing-back and even a full-back without looking out of place. The ability to deputise in multiple positions should see him better his 18-game appearance record in the league this season.

Bukayo Saka. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Elliott holds the record for the youngest-ever player to feature in the Premier League. At the age of 15, he made his debut at Fulham the last time it was in the top flight. He joined Liverpool last summer and has spent the season on the fringes. He was a regular in the domestic cups and has made two short cameos in the league. Comfortable on the wing or down the middle, he should see more chances come his way this campaign since Jurgen Klopp has struggled to add players in the transfer window.

READ| Klopp laments switch back to three substitutes

Harvey Elliott. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Despite being only 19, Saliba leaves Ligue 1 as one of its best centre-backs. A year ago, Arsenal agreed to pay £27 million to secure his services and he joins a Gunners side that isn’t strong at the back. While the squad has quantity in defence, Saliba brings the much-needed quality.

William Saliba. - TWITTER/ARSENAL

Good in one-on-one situations and comfortable with the ball on his feet, he has all the qualities that a modern defender requires.