Premier League: Five new players to watch out for

Every summer transfer window the Premier League sees an influx of players from across the globe. Even though clubs are adjusting to the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it hasn’t stopped most – if not all – clubs from strengthening their squads.

Here are Sportstar’s five new players to keep an eye on this season.

Timo Werner

Almost every player that Liverpool signed, or wanted to sign, under Jurgen Klopp has turned into a world-class player. With the Merseyside club showing interest in Werner for at least three summers now, it shows how highly he is rated by the league champion.

The German has been shattering records in Bundesliga since making his debut in 2013 and finished just six goals behind a ridiculously prolific Robert Lewandowski last season. With the creative firepower, both new and old, at Chelsea he should be on track to better last season’s top scorer – Tammy Abraham with 15 goals.

Colombia’s James Rodriguez will be reunited with Carlo Ancelotti having previously played and thrived under him at Real Madrid. - AP

James Rodriguez

Carlo Ancelotti signed the Colombian for Real Madrid in 2014. Three years later, he signed him again at Bayern Munich. And now, they reunite again at Everton.

Was Ancelotti a factor in the transfer? “It influenced me a lot. It is great to be back to work with the manager again. We have a great relationship,” he said after signing the contract.

The 2014 World Cup’s golden boot winner scored 17 goals, and picked up and 18 assists, in the 2014-15 campaign. Since then, he has spent the last six seasons at two of the world’s most decorated teams with multiple managers enjoying his services but unable to get him to play to his promised potential.

The 29-year-old knows his best form came in the first half of this decade. “Six or seven years ago I had something good,” he acknowledged.

If anyone can solve the James Rodriguez riddle, it is Ancelotti.

Donny van de Beek has joined Manchester United on a five-year deal. - Twitter @ManUtd

Donny van de Beek

The 23-year-old Dutchman, one of the Eredivisie’s finest midfielders, has troubled Europe’s biggest clubs in the Champions League before being pencilled in as a potential target for the same bunch. He has 27 goals and 24 assists in the last two seasons and clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus – among others – will attest to his abilities on the pitch.

His addition will give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer another option to rotate between Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in what is set to be a compressed season with little to no rest between games. Manchester United’s fearsome attacking trio will have a midfield triumvirate to complement the side.

Ferran Torres' value has oscillated between extremes over the last 12 months before Manchester City swooped in and made him its own for (just) £20.8 million. - Getty Images

Ferran Torres

The Spanish winger’s value has oscillated between extremes over the last 12 months before Manchester City swooped in and made him its own for (just) £20.8 million.

Supposedly a right-winger, he is comfortable playing on either wing and moves between the lines to take up central positions too. In a summer where the club’s biggest signing, at almost twice the cost, was a centre-back from a relegated side and attention was given to the idea of Lionel Messi reuniting with Pep Guardiola, he offers the kind of versatility that Guardiola craves.

With David Silva and Leroy Sane departing in the same window, fans will be hoping the 20-year-old hits the ground running sooner rather than later.

Crystal Palace new boy Eberechi Eze. - Getty Images

Eberechi Eze

Roy Hodgson has been coaching for 44 years now. After managing clubs of all sizes, across Europe, he made the 22-year-old the most expensive signing of his managerial career. What is even more remarkable is that Eze has no top-flight experience, spending time in the Championship and League Two.

With 100-plus games under his belt and frightening pace that could add another dimension to Crystal Palace’s attack, the London-born player is set to dazzle the league with his neighbourhood club.