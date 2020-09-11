Football Football Important to have Messi in the best conditions to play: Koeman Messi confirmed that he would remain at Barcelona where he has spent his entire career for the coming season and began training with coach Koeman. Reuters BARCELONA 11 September, 2020 19:41 IST Lionel Messi arrives for his first training session of the season. - Getty Images Reuters BARCELONA 11 September, 2020 19:41 IST Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has hailed the news that Lionel Messi is staying with the team for the coming season after the Argentine kept the club on tenterhooks by trying to force a move away for free last month.Barca's all-time top scorer confirmed last week that he would remain at the club where he has spent his entire career for the coming season and began training with new coach Koeman for the first time on Monday. Koeman status as Barca great on the line in testing season “It's great, everyone knows he's the best player in the world, so to have that player in your team is exceptional,” Koeman told the club's official media channel on Friday, speaking for the first time since the Messi saga began.“For us, it's now very important to have Leo in the best conditions to play, there's no question about his quality and it's fantastic that he'll be part of the season with Barcelona, everyone is really happy about that.”Messi could make his first appearance since ending the speculation when Barca play Gimnastic de Tarragona in a friendly on Saturday. Premier League: Five new players to watch out for Barcelona is missing the first two weekends of the new La Liga season due to playing in last month's Champions League, where it was thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.“It's good to have a friendly, all the players will have 45 minutes to reach the intensity levels we want to see,” Koeman said.“The score is not the most important thing but we've spoken about tactics, what we need to do when we have the ball and how to press the opponent when they have the ball. It's these tactical details that we'd like to see tomorrow.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos