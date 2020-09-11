Football EPL EPL Premier League to defer 'test events' after government restrictions With the new season starting this weekend there was hope that fans might be allowed back in stadiums, under strict health protocols, from October 1 but that now looks unlikely. Reuters LONDON 11 September, 2020 19:50 IST No fans have been allowed at Premier League games since last season resumed in June. - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 11 September, 2020 19:50 IST The Premier League said it will defer 'test events' with fans after the government's decision this week to cap the amount of spectators inside venues at 1,000.With the new season starting this weekend there was hope that fans might be allowed back in stadiums, under strict health protocols, from October 1 but that now looks unlikely.READ | Premier League: Back to the 70s as Liverpool faces Leeds in opener No fans have been allowed at Premier League games since last season resumed in June following a three-month hiatus caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The Premier League has written to the government to voice its disappointment at the situation provoked by a rise in coronavirus infections.“With test events now capped at 1,000 supporters, we believe they will not provide any opportunity to properly test and evaluate measures designed to maximise fan safety,” the statement read.“Therefore, Premier League clubs will defer holding test events until a sufficient number of fans are allowed back to enable thorough trials to take place.“At 1,000 supporters, not only would there be little to learn from a test event, but each match would be heavily loss-making.”Earlier this week Premier League chief Richard Masters said it was 'absolutely critical' for fans to return. He predicted the 20 clubs would lose a combined 700 million pounds ($895.93 million) if fans are barred from stadiums this season.READ | Klopp laments switch back to three substitutes Brighton & Hove Albion allowed 2,500 fans to their pre-season friendly against Chelsea and the Premier League believe clubs are set up to provide safe environments.“Our clubs have already prepared test events and can offer larger scale trials to prove it is possible to produce bio-secure, safe environments, as was proved through the successful delivery of Project Restart,” the statement added Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos