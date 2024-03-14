MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Junya Ito left out of Japan squad amid sexual assault claim

Ito left the Asian Cup last month after Japanese police said he was under investigation over an alleged sexual assault in Osaka last year.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 13:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Ito denies the allegation and is suing his accusers for 200 million yen ($1.3 million) in damages.
FILE PHOTO: Ito denies the allegation and is suing his accusers for 200 million yen ($1.3 million) in damages. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ito denies the allegation and is suing his accusers for 200 million yen ($1.3 million) in damages. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said on Thursday he wanted to “protect” winger Junya Ito by leaving him out of his squad to face North Korea in home and away World Cup qualifiers this month.

Ito left the Asian Cup last month after Japanese police said he was under investigation over an alleged sexual assault in Osaka last year.

Ito denies the allegation and is suing his accusers for 200 million yen ($1.3 million) in damages.

The 30-year-old has since been playing regularly for French club Reims but Moriyasu left him out of his squad to face North Korea in Tokyo on March 21 and Pyongyang five days later.

“I tried to imagine what the surrounding environment would have been like for him in Japan and I didn’t think it would be one that would allow him to live and play football in peace,” local media reported Moriyasu as saying.

“It wasn’t just him - I didn’t think the whole team would have been able to go about their business in peace.”

The allegation against Ito emerged as Japan was preparing to play Bahrain in the last 16 at the Asian Cup.

He was an unused substitute for the game and left the squad before its 2-1 quarterfinal defeat to Iran.

Ito has played 54 games for Japan, scoring 13 goals.

“Thinking about the impact on his family, who are the most important, I thought it was best not to call him up now,” Moriyasu added.

“I passed him over to protect him.”

The coach handed a surprise recall to veteran full-back Yuto Nagatomo, who had not been called up since the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old is Japan’s second most-capped player ever with 142 international appearances.

Moriyasu retained the services of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who made several high-profile mistakes at the Asian Cup.

Suzuki, whose father is Ghanaian-American and mother Japanese, also said he was racially abused online during the tournament.

Moriyasu recalled goalkeeper Keisuke Osako, who missed the Asian Cup through injury.

Japan has made a perfect start to World Cup qualifying with wins over Myanmar and Syria.

North Korea lost 1-0 to Syria before thrashing Myanmar 6-1.

The game in Pyongyang will be Japan’s first in the North Korean capital since 2011.

Related Topics

Japan /

Hajime Moriyasu /

Junya Ito /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Asian Cup /

Reims /

North Korea /

Zion Suzuki /

Yuto Nagatomo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Junya Ito left out of Japan squad amid sexual assault claim
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 5: VID 355/7, needs 183 more; Wadkar, Dubey fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  3. If there is anyone who could make a comeback, it is Rishabh Pant: Medical staff that worked with him
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha registers its highest fourth-innings score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Junya Ito left out of Japan squad amid sexual assault claim
    AFP
  2. Australian top flight’s newest club to be called Auckland FC
    Reuters
  3. Mbappe scores as PSG beats Nice 3-1 to reach French Cup semifinals
    AP
  4. Brahim Diaz selected for Morocco’s national team, ending speculation in Spain
    AP
  5. Messi dealing with injury in right hamstring area, likely to miss next Inter Miami match
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Junya Ito left out of Japan squad amid sexual assault claim
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 5: VID 355/7, needs 183 more; Wadkar, Dubey fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  3. If there is anyone who could make a comeback, it is Rishabh Pant: Medical staff that worked with him
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha registers its highest fourth-innings score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment