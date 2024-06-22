Ammouta, who led Jordan to maiden AFC Asian Cup final, parts ways with team

Jordan parted ways with coach Hussein Ammouta by mutual consent after the Moroccan, who guided it to its maiden Asian Cup final requested a contract termination, the country’s football association (JFF) said on Saturday.

Ammouta, who was heavily criticised when Jordan finished 2023 without a win in seven games, led an unheralded Jordan side to its first Asian Cup final earlier this year where it was looking to win its first major trophy but fell to host Qatar.

“The JFF appreciates the special circumstances that prevent coach Ammouta from continuing to lead the national team, and... has agreed to the coach’s request to terminate the contract with him and his support staff by mutual consent,” the JFF said.

“The JFF emphasises that the achievements achieved under Ammouta’s leadership will always be appreciated by the Jordanian football family and the Jordanian fans.”

The JFF did not elaborate on the circumstances of Ammouta’s exit.

Under Ammouta, Jordan also topped its World Cup qualifying group ahead of Saudi Arabia to reach the third round, which also ensured its qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup.

The JFF also announced that Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami has been named the new technical director of the national team and will lead the squad in the World Cup qualifiers in September. Jordan has never qualified for the World Cup.