MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ammouta, who led Jordan to maiden AFC Asian Cup final, parts ways with team

Under Ammouta, Jordan also topped its World Cup qualifying group ahead of Saudi Arabia to reach the third round, which also ensured its qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 23:28 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hussein Ammouta was heavily criticised when Jordan finished 2023 without a win in seven games
Hussein Ammouta was heavily criticised when Jordan finished 2023 without a win in seven games | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Hussein Ammouta was heavily criticised when Jordan finished 2023 without a win in seven games | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jordan parted ways with coach Hussein Ammouta by mutual consent after the Moroccan, who guided it to its maiden Asian Cup final requested a contract termination, the country’s football association (JFF) said on Saturday.

Ammouta, who was heavily criticised when Jordan finished 2023 without a win in seven games, led an unheralded Jordan side to its first Asian Cup final earlier this year where it was looking to win its first major trophy but fell to host Qatar.

“The JFF appreciates the special circumstances that prevent coach Ammouta from continuing to lead the national team, and... has agreed to the coach’s request to terminate the contract with him and his support staff by mutual consent,” the JFF said.

“The JFF emphasises that the achievements achieved under Ammouta’s leadership will always be appreciated by the Jordanian football family and the Jordanian fans.”

ALSO READ: India in FIFA Rankings: Blue Tigers fall further in latest standings after Igor Stimac exit

The JFF did not elaborate on the circumstances of Ammouta’s exit.

Under Ammouta, Jordan also topped its World Cup qualifying group ahead of Saudi Arabia to reach the third round, which also ensured its qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup.

The JFF also announced that Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami has been named the new technical director of the national team and will lead the squad in the World Cup qualifiers in September. Jordan has never qualified for the World Cup.

Related Topics

Jordan /

AFC Asian Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkey vs Portugal highlights in pictures, Euro 2024: TRK v POR, Cristiano Ronaldo photos
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ammouta, who led Jordan to maiden AFC Asian Cup final, parts ways with team
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup Super 8s Match Highlights: India dominates Bangladesh to register 50-run win
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik, Kuldeep star as IND beats BAN by 50 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ammouta, who led Jordan to maiden AFC Asian Cup final, parts ways with team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beats Turkey to qualify for Round of 16 as Group F winner
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the player with most assists in Euros history
    Team Sportstar
  5. Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Kevin De Bruyne starts in BEL v ROU; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkey vs Portugal highlights in pictures, Euro 2024: TRK v POR, Cristiano Ronaldo photos
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ammouta, who led Jordan to maiden AFC Asian Cup final, parts ways with team
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup Super 8s Match Highlights: India dominates Bangladesh to register 50-run win
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik, Kuldeep star as IND beats BAN by 50 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment