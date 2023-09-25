MagazineBuy Print

Juve’s Allegri sticks with Szczesny despite costly mistakes

Szczesny was at fault for two of Sassuolo’s three goals before an embarrassing stoppage-time own goal by Federico Gatti finished off any hope of a Juve comeback on Saturday.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 17:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny, Adrien Rabiot and Danilo look dejected after the match
Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny, Adrien Rabiot and Danilo look dejected after the match | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny, Adrien Rabiot and Danilo look dejected after the match | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus lost its unbeaten start to the season in its 4-2 defeat at Sassuolo at the weekend after errors by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny but manager Massimiliano Allegri is sticking with the Polish international for Tuesday’s game with Lecce.

Szczesny was at fault for two of Sassuolo’s three goals before an embarrassing stoppage-time own goal by Federico Gatti finished off any hope of a Juve comeback on Saturday.

“With Sassuolo, it was not a bad performance, but we defended badly, and there were single inexplicable errors. At Juventus, we have to live with pressure and a sense of responsibility,” Allegri told reporters on Monday.

“Gatti must remain serene and calm, he has just started his career. Other mistakes will happen, maybe not like Saturday’s, but they will happen. Szczesny is a European-level goalkeeper, and he had a bad night.”

ALSO READ: Tottenham leaving Spursy tag behind, says Maddison

“Szczesny is the starting goalkeeper, and tomorrow he will play, aware, however, that (Mattia) Perin is an important keeper.”

With experienced players such as Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, and Angel Di Maria having left the club, Allegri was questioned about a lack of leadership in the squad.

“We have Danilo, there is Szczesny, and then Alex Sandro even though he is currently injured. Also (Daniele) Rugani who has grown a lot.

“We lost in experience compared to last season, but gained in speed and enthusiasm.”

Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic have both scored four goals each in the opening five games, and Allegri must now decide if he can afford to rest one of his key players.

ALSO READ: Atletico Madrid beats Real Madrid 3-1 in La Liga to end rival’s perfect start to the season

“Chiesa is doing very well, he’s much more present in the game. I will need to evaluate. He spent a lot of energy on Saturday, as did Vlahovic.”

Juventus, which is in fourth spot five points behind leader Inter Milan, hosts unbeaten Lecce, which is one point above Allegri’s side in third.

“Lecce are a solid team, and (Roberto) D’Aversa is a very good coach. They are playing very well, they have technique and solidity. After surviving relegation last season, they are now doing very well.”

