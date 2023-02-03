Football

Italian Cup: Juventus beats Lazio, will face Inter Milan in semis

Bremer’s first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year’s final.

AP
TURIN, Italy 03 February, 2023 09:25 IST
Bremer of Juventus scores the team’s first goal during the Coppa Italia quarterfinal against Lazio at Allianz Stadium, Turin, on February 02, 2023.

Bremer of Juventus scores the team's first goal during the Coppa Italia quarterfinal against Lazio at Allianz Stadium, Turin, on February 02, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles.

Juventus broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime when Bremer took advantage of poor goalkeeping from Luís Maximiano to head in a cross from Filip Kostić.

Juventus came into the match on the back of a 2-0 loss at home to Monza in the league. That was preceded by a draw against Atalanta and a hefty 5-1 loss at Napoli.

Its poor run of results and a 15-point penalty for false accounting has left it just 10 points above the Serie A relegation zone.

Juventus has won the Italian Cup a record 14 times, however, and also beat Lazio 3-0 in the league in November.

The other semifinal pits Fiorentina against Cremonese, which surprisingly eliminated Roma on Wednesday. The two-legged semifinals take place in April.

