Italian Cup: Juventus beats Lazio, will face Inter Milan in semis

The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles.

Bremer’s first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year’s final.

Juventus broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime when Bremer took advantage of poor goalkeeping from Luís Maximiano to head in a cross from Filip Kostić.

Juventus came into the match on the back of a 2-0 loss at home to Monza in the league. That was preceded by a draw against Atalanta and a hefty 5-1 loss at Napoli.

Its poor run of results and a 15-point penalty for false accounting has left it just 10 points above the Serie A relegation zone.

Juventus has won the Italian Cup a record 14 times, however, and also beat Lazio 3-0 in the league in November.

The other semifinal pits Fiorentina against Cremonese, which surprisingly eliminated Roma on Wednesday. The two-legged semifinals take place in April.