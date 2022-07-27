Indian Super League side, Kerala Blasters’s reserve team opened its Premier League Next Generation Cup with a 7-0 defeat against the junior side of Tottenham Hotspur at London on Wednesday.

The Kochi-based side began the game confidently and even had chances to go ahead of the English side, with forward Nihal’s miss from inside the six-yard box being the biggest opportunity.

But Spurs quickly asserted their dominance with quick-fire goals in the 31st and 32nd minutes, with full-back Jahziah Linton and striker Jaden WIlliams getting on the scoresheet.

The London-based side pulled further away in second half, despite Blasters coming close on a few occasions. Maxwell McKnight made it 3-0 for Spurs in the 57th minute with a sliding finish at the back post.

McKnight turned provider next with a swift cross from the right win for Thomas Bloxham to complete a simple finish in the 61st minute. Substitute George Abott made it five in the 75th minute to further the misery on the Kerala side.

Jaden Williams completed his hat-trick in the closing stages of the game with a goal from the spot and a left-footed finish from inside the box to wind up the score line at 7-0.