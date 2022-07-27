Football

Kerala Blasters loses 7-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League Next Gen Cup

Kerala Blasters began the game confidently but could not breach the Tottenham Hotspur defence as the Premier League reserve side overwhelmed the Indian Super League reserve team.

Team Sportstar
27 July, 2022 19:59 IST
The Kerala Blasters reserve side was captained by young midfielder Ayush Adhikari

The Kerala Blasters reserve side was captained by young midfielder Ayush Adhikari | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Indian Super League side, Kerala Blasters’s reserve team opened its Premier League Next Generation Cup with a 7-0 defeat against the junior side of Tottenham Hotspur at London on Wednesday.

The Kochi-based side began the game confidently and even had chances to go ahead of the English side, with forward Nihal’s miss from inside the six-yard box being the biggest opportunity.

But Spurs quickly asserted their dominance with quick-fire goals in the 31st and 32nd minutes, with full-back Jahziah Linton and striker Jaden WIlliams getting on the scoresheet.

The London-based side pulled further away in second half, despite Blasters coming close on a few occasions. Maxwell McKnight made it 3-0 for Spurs in the 57th minute with a sliding finish at the back post.

McKnight turned provider next with a swift cross from the right win for Thomas Bloxham to complete a simple finish in the 61st minute. Substitute George Abott made it five in the 75th minute to further the misery on the Kerala side.

Jaden Williams completed his hat-trick in the closing stages of the game with a goal from the spot and a left-footed finish from inside the box to wind up the score line at 7-0.

