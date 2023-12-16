MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2023-24: Bilbao beats Atletico 2-0 to move nearer Champions League spots

Unbeaten at home since losing to Real Madrid in its season opener in August, Athletic dominated proceedings but wasted a golden opportunity early in the first half when Ohian Sancet missed from the penalty spot.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 23:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday.
Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gorka Guruzeta and Nico Williams scored second-half goals to give Athletic Bilbao a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday, lifting the Basque side up the La Liga table to two points from the Champions League spots.

Unbeaten at home since losing to Real Madrid in its season opener in August, Athletic dominated proceedings but wasted a golden opportunity early in the first half when Ohian Sancet missed from the penalty spot.

READ | Real Madrid boss Ancelotti expecting Vinicius to return in January

But the locals kept up the pressure and opened the scoring with a close-range strike by Guruzeta in the 51st minute. Nico Williams secured the points with an outstanding strike into the top corner 13 minutes later.

Athletic is fifth in the La Liga standings on 32 points, two behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand. Girona is the leader on 41 points, two ahead of Real Madrid.

