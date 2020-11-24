Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Athletic Bilbao routs Real Betis 4-0 Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo had to make a few good saves to keep the host from an even bigger win at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. AP Madrid 24 November, 2020 08:51 IST Athletic Bilbao celebrates its first goal which came through a Victor Ruiz own goal during a La Liga match against Real Betis at Estadio de San Mames on Monday. - Getty Images AP Madrid 24 November, 2020 08:51 IST Athletic Bilbao comfortably defeated Real Betis 4-0 to move further away from the relegation zone in La Liga on Monday.Athletic got on the board with an own goal by Victor Ruiz in the ninth minute and Ander Capa added to the lead before halftime. Iker Muniain scored in the 59th and ĭlex Berenguer sealed the scoring in the 68th.Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo had to make a few good saves to keep the host from an even bigger win at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.READ | Prolific Manchester City struggling to regain scoring touch The result moved Athletic to eighth place. It was just two points above the relegation zone entering the match.Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis also is in mid-table, though it has played one game more than Athletic.Real Sociedad leads the league with 23 points, three more than second-placed Atletico Madrid, which has two games in hand. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos