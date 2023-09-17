MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mason Greenwood makes first Getafe appearance

The Madrid side signed the 21-year-old on loan on September 1, with Bordalas pledging to help him “recover his best level” and rebuild his career.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 19:39 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Getafe’s Mason Greenwood runs with the ball after coming on late as a substitute to make his debut during a Spanish La Liga match between Getafe and Osasuna at the Coliseum stadium in Getafe, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
Getafe’s Mason Greenwood runs with the ball after coming on late as a substitute to make his debut during a Spanish La Liga match between Getafe and Osasuna at the Coliseum stadium in Getafe, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Getafe’s Mason Greenwood runs with the ball after coming on late as a substitute to make his debut during a Spanish La Liga match between Getafe and Osasuna at the Coliseum stadium in Getafe, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Mason Greenwood made his debut for Getafe on Sunday in La Liga as a substitute against Osasuna, the first time he has played since appearing for Manchester United in January 2022.

The English striker, on loan at Getafe from the Premier League side, was charged with attempted rape and assault in October 2022, but the charges were later dropped.

England’s Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn, and new material had come to light, removing a “realistic prospect of conviction”.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas sent Greenwood on for Juanmi Latasa in the 77th minute with the score tied at 2-2, to applause from home fans at the club’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium.

The Madrid side signed the 21-year-old on loan on September 1, with Bordalas pledging to help him “recover his best level” and rebuild his career.

Greenwood, who made his Manchester United debut aged 17 and has played 129 times for the club, has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025.

The English side conducted a six-month internal investigation into Greenwood and decided he should continue his career elsewhere.

Related Topics

Mason Greenwood /

Getafe /

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. TOPS boss to do inquiry why shotgun coach Dradi left Asian Games shooting camp
    PTI
  2. Ferrari’s Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull’s run
    Reuters
  3. Mason Greenwood makes first Getafe appearance
    AFP
  4. Siraj gives $5000 Player of the Match prize money to Sri Lankan ground staff after India’s Asia Cup win
    Team Sportstar
  5. England announces World Cup 2023 squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Mason Greenwood makes first Getafe appearance
    AFP
  2. Atletico midfielder De Paul sidelined with leg injury
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona hit by La Liga spending limit cut
    AFP
  4. La Liga: Villarreal appoints Pacheta after sacking Setien
    AFP
  5. Sevilla president gets his wings at Ramos presentation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. TOPS boss to do inquiry why shotgun coach Dradi left Asian Games shooting camp
    PTI
  2. Ferrari’s Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull’s run
    Reuters
  3. Mason Greenwood makes first Getafe appearance
    AFP
  4. Siraj gives $5000 Player of the Match prize money to Sri Lankan ground staff after India’s Asia Cup win
    Team Sportstar
  5. England announces World Cup 2023 squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment