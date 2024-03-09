La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid suffers shock 2-0 loss at lowly Cadiz

Atletico Madrid lost 2-0 at third-bottom Cadiz on Saturday as forward Juanmi scored twice to give the home side its first LaLiga win in six months and third in 28 games this season.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico was dominated by Cadiz which opened the scoring with a stooping header by Juanmi in the 24th minute before the Spanish forward secured the win with a close-range strike after a defensive mistake in the 64th.

Atletico is fourth on 55 points, five ahead fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao which visits Las Palmas on Sunday. Cadiz remains 18th but is now two points from the safety zone and 17th-placed Celta Vigo which travels to leader Real Madrid on Sunday.