La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid suffers shock 2-0 loss at lowly Cadiz

Atletico is fourth on 55 points, five ahead fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao which visits Las Palmas on Sunday. Cadiz remains 18th but is now two points from the safety zone.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 23:19 IST , CADIZ, Spain - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jeremias Ledesma and Joseba Zaldua of Cadiz CF celebrates following the team's victory in the La Liga match against Atletico Madrid at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.
Jeremias Ledesma and Joseba Zaldua of Cadiz CF celebrates following the team’s victory in the La Liga match against Atletico Madrid at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jeremias Ledesma and Joseba Zaldua of Cadiz CF celebrates following the team’s victory in the La Liga match against Atletico Madrid at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid lost 2-0 at third-bottom Cadiz on Saturday as forward Juanmi scored twice to give the home side its first LaLiga win in six months and third in 28 games this season.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico was dominated by Cadiz which opened the scoring with a stooping header by Juanmi in the 24th minute before the Spanish forward secured the win with a close-range strike after a defensive mistake in the 64th.

Atletico is fourth on 55 points, five ahead fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao which visits Las Palmas on Sunday. Cadiz remains 18th but is now two points from the safety zone and 17th-placed Celta Vigo which travels to leader Real Madrid on Sunday.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
