La Liga 2023-24: Osasuna deny there were racist chants at home game against Real Madrid

Osasuna has denied that there were any racist chants from its fans during the 4-2 home defeat by Real Madrid last weekend, the La Liga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Real Madrid has filed a complaint against the referee who handled Saturday’s game at El Sadar stadium for not including in his match report alleged insults aimed at its Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, the capital club said on Monday.

“Given the information published in the media after Real Madrid’s press release, which presents El Sadar with racist behaviour, Osasuna wants to clarify that no racist chants were uttered (during) Saturday’s match,” Osasuna said.

“The club will not tolerate the tarnishing of the reputation of the Osasuna fans, who, throughout its history, have been known for their anti-racist stance,” it said.

Osasuna acknowledged that a small number of its fans insulted Real players and condemned the behaviour.

“In addition, Osasuna wants to show its rejection of the insults - which had no racist references - that a minority proffered last Saturday at El Sadar,” it said.

“The club rejects these chants that, unfortunately, its players also have to suffer when they visit other La Liga stadiums,” it added.