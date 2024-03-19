MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid slams referee for not reporting abuse against Vinicius Jr during Osasuna match

Vinicius Jr, the 23-year-old Brazil international, who scored twice as La Liga leader Real won 4-2 against Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium, has been subjected to racial abuse on several occasions in Spain.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 07:34 IST - 4 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior with assistant coach Davide Ancelotti after being substituted off during the La Liga game against Osasuna in Pamplona on Saturday.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior with assistant coach Davide Ancelotti after being substituted off during the La Liga game against Osasuna in Pamplona on Saturday.
infoIcon

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior with assistant coach Davide Ancelotti after being substituted off during the La Liga game against Osasuna in Pamplona on Saturday.

Real Madrid has filed a complaint against the referee who handled its game at Osasuna on Saturday for not including alleged racist insults aimed at its forward Vinicius Jr in his match report, the club said in a statement on Monday.

The 23-year-old Brazil international, who scored twice as La Liga leader Real won 4-2 at the El Sadar Stadium, has been subjected to racial abuse on several occasions in Spain.

“Our club has filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) against the referee of the match Juan Martinez Munuera,” Real said.

“The referee voluntarily and deliberately omitted the insults and vexatious shouts directed repeatedly towards our player Vinicius Jr, despite these being insistently pointed out by our players at the very moment when they were taking place.”

Real has also extended the complaint it filed with the state prosecutor’s office on Friday over hate and discrimination offences after alleged racist chanting by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans directed at the Brazil forward.

“Real Madrid once again condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hatred, and demands that the necessary measures be taken, once and for all, to eradicate the violence that our player Vinicius Junior has been suffering.”

Reuters has contacted the RFEF’s Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) for comment.

