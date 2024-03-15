MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid files complaint after Vinicius allegedly targeted with racist abuse by Atletico and Barcelona fans

Vinicius called on UEFA, Europe’s football governing body, to punish Atletico for alleged racist chanting ahead of its team’s Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 20:43 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr in action against Celta Vigo in La Liga
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr in action against Celta Vigo in La Liga | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr in action against Celta Vigo in La Liga | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid has filed a complaint with the state prosecutor’s office over hate and discrimination offences after alleged racist chanting by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans directed at Vinicius Jr, the La Liga club said on Friday.

On Thursday, Vinicius called on UEFA, Europe’s football governing body, to punish Atletico for alleged racist chanting ahead of its team’s Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

A video posted on social media appears to show Atletico fans outside the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid chanting racist abuse targeting the Real Madrid forward.

Real Madrid said the complaint was filed for “racist and hateful abuse” directed at Vinicius near the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic and the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid before Barcelona and Atletico’s Champions League matches.

“Real Madrid calls on Prosecutors to request the recordings available from both locations, in order to identify the perpetrators of the abuse,” the club said.

“Real Madrid condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hate against our player Vinicius Junior, which have sadly been a recurrent and ongoing concern for some time.

“Our club will continue working hard to uphold the values of football and sport as a whole, and will remain steadfast in the fight for a zero-tolerance approach to the types of despicable incidents we have seen on multiple occasions in recent times.”

The Real Madrid winger has been the target of racist abuse on a number of occasions, sparking a series of local and international campaigns, including the creation of a special FIFA anti-racism committee.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vinicius Junior /

Vinicius Jr /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Real Madrid /

Atletico Madrid /

Inter Milan /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid files complaint after Vinicius allegedly targeted with racist abuse by Atletico and Barcelona fans
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: RCB four down, MI strike at regular intervals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan to host ODI tri-series after 20 years
    AFP
  4. Indian boxers eye crucial second Qualifier at Bangkok after failed Bernard Dunne experiment
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Memphis Depay back in the Netherlands squad for friendlies against Scotland, Germany
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Real Madrid files complaint after Vinicius allegedly targeted with racist abuse by Atletico and Barcelona fans
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal draw: Real Madrid to face Man City; Arsenal to play Bayern Munich, PSG vs Barcelona
    AP
  3. UCL quarterfinal draw: Can Barcelona face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA UCL, UEL, UECL 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw highlights: Arsenal faces Bayern Munich; RMA vs MCI; Liverpool vs Atalanta
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal Draw: What is the format? Can teams from same country play each other?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid files complaint after Vinicius allegedly targeted with racist abuse by Atletico and Barcelona fans
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: RCB four down, MI strike at regular intervals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan to host ODI tri-series after 20 years
    AFP
  4. Indian boxers eye crucial second Qualifier at Bangkok after failed Bernard Dunne experiment
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Memphis Depay back in the Netherlands squad for friendlies against Scotland, Germany
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment