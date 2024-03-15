MagazineBuy Print

Memphis Depay back in the Netherlands squad for friendlies against Scotland, Germany

Also returning to the Dutch squad after a year is midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who is one of the most experienced players in the squad with 90 internationals to his name.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 20:00 IST , The Hague - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Depay has scored 44 goals in 88 internationals, second only to Robin van Persie’s 50 goals for Oranje.
FILE PHOTO: Depay has scored 44 goals in 88 internationals, second only to Robin van Persie's 50 goals for Oranje. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Depay has scored 44 goals in 88 internationals, second only to Robin van Persie’s 50 goals for Oranje. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Days after his late goal helped Atletico Madrid reach the Champions League quarterfinals, striker Memphis Depay was named in the Netherlands squad after a year out of international action due to a series of injuries.

Depay has scored 44 goals in 88 internationals, second only to Robin van Persie’s 50 goals for Oranje.

Also returning to the Dutch squad after a year is midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, the former Liverpool star who now plays for Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Wijnaldum is one of the most experienced players in the squad, with 90 internationals to his name.

The 26-player squad was announced for friendlies against Scotland and Germany ahead of the summer’s European Championship in Germany.

Making his debut in Ronald Koeman’s squad alongside the two returning veterans was Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber.

Traditional Dutch powerhouse Ajax, struggling in the Eredivisie this season and hit by injuries to key players, provided only one player to the squad, striker Brian Brobbey.

The Netherlands plays Scotland on March 22 in Amsterdam and travels to Frankfurt to face Germany four days later.

Netherlands squad:
Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (Brest), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton).
Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
Midfielders: Daley Blind (Girona) ,Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord) en Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq).
Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atlético Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (Leipzig), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim).

