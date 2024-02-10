MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Madrid’s Rudiger set to miss important Girona, Leipzig clashes

Germany international Rudiger sustained a knock against Getafe last week and although coach Carlo Ancelotti expected him to recover quickly he said he would not take risks.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 19:27 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger in action during a La Liga game.
Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger in action during a La Liga game. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger in action during a La Liga game. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is set to miss important upcoming matches against Girona and RB Leipzig as the club confirmed Saturday he has a thigh injury.

With Eder Militao and David Alaba sidelined, and Nacho Fernandez also a doubt, Ancelotti is down to the bare bones at the back.

Germany international Rudiger sustained a knock against Getafe last week and although coach Carlo Ancelotti expected him to recover quickly he said he would not take risks.

Madrid said he has a muscle injury in his thigh and Spanish media report Rudiger is expected to miss two weeks.

Rudiger will not be available for the La Liga leaders’ clash with second-place Girona later Saturday, or the Champions League last 16 visit to Leipzig on Tuesday.

The centre-back could also miss Madrid’s crosstown trip to face Rayo Vallecano on February 18 and might be able to return for Real Madrid’s league game against Sevilla on Febuary 25.

Ancelotti has used midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and right-back Dani Carvajal in the heart of defence at times this season as emergency cover.

Related Topics

La Liga /

Antonio Rudiger /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Real Madrid /

Girona /

RB Leipzig /

Dani Carvajal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Madrid’s Rudiger set to miss important Girona, Leipzig clashes
    AFP
  2. India squad for last three Tests against England: Full players list announced for IND v ENG series; Shreyas Iyer misses out
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v HFC, Starting XI, Petratos, Cummins lead Mariners’ attack
    Team Sportstar
  4. Akash Deep says “was expecting” his maiden India Test call-up vs England
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR v QAT, Preview, team news and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Madrid’s Rudiger set to miss important Girona, Leipzig clashes
    AFP
  2. La Liga: Cardoso shines as Real Betis defeats Cadiz
    PTI
  3. Sevilla calls for action after Ocampos touched ‘inappropriately’ by Rayo fan
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Sevilla player physically abused by spectator mars Liga win over Rayo Vallecano
    AP
  5. Depleted Real Madrid paying the price for not adding defenders in transfer window
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Madrid’s Rudiger set to miss important Girona, Leipzig clashes
    AFP
  2. India squad for last three Tests against England: Full players list announced for IND v ENG series; Shreyas Iyer misses out
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v HFC, Starting XI, Petratos, Cummins lead Mariners’ attack
    Team Sportstar
  4. Akash Deep says “was expecting” his maiden India Test call-up vs England
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR v QAT, Preview, team news and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment