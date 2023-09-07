MagazineBuy Print

Sevilla president gets his wings at Ramos presentation

Sevilla president Jose Castro got his wish when he was presented with a toy aeroplane during a press conference to mark the LaLiga club's signing of former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 10:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sevilla president unveil new signing Sergio Ramos.
Sevilla president unveil new signing Sergio Ramos. | Photo Credit: Marcelo del Pozo
infoIcon

Sevilla president unveil new signing Sergio Ramos. | Photo Credit: Marcelo del Pozo

Sevilla president Jose Castro got his wish when he was presented with a toy aeroplane during a press conference to mark the LaLiga club’s signing of former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Castro had been sceptical last month when it was reported that the 37-year-old was keen to return to his boyhood club, telling journalists the former Spain international was not a good fit for Sevilla’s plans and that if Ramos wanted to return then he (Castro) would like a plane.

READ | Arsenal, Linkoping fans show support for Hermoso as Spain row rumbles on

Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta granted his president’s wish at Ramos’s unveiling.

“I’ll take the opportunity to give Pepe a gift,” Orta said. “It makes noise and everything.”

Ramos, who joined Sevilla’s youth academy at the age of seven, has returned to the club 18 years after he signed for Real Madrid where he won four Champions League trophies and five league titles.

