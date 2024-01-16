MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Super League is neither open nor fair, La Liga head

A new breakaway European football competition proposed last month would not really be open to outsiders and would cut the revenues of non-elite clubs by more than half, one of the Super League’s biggest critics said on Tuesday.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 22:08 IST , BRUSSELS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE - Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga.
FILE - Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga. | Photo Credit: AP

A new breakaway European football competition proposed last month would not really be open to outsiders and would cut the revenues of non-elite clubs by more than half, one of the Super League’s biggest critics said on Tuesday.

Javier Tebas, the president of the Spanish league, said that La Liga and other domestic leagues would lose 50-55 per cent of their revenues from a mid-week Super League competition, according to a 2022 study by KPMG.

“With the new model it’s even worse,” he told a small group of reporters.

READ | Nuno ‘concerned’ over Forest’s alleged financial breaches

European football governing body UEFA currently provides 96 spots in the group phases of its competitions based almost exclusively on performance in domestic leagues.

The latest Super League proposal envisages three tiers, but only gives 20 spots to its third tier league based on domestic performance, with just two teams promoted per year to the second or top tiers.

“It does not fulfil European sports law... It really is closed,” Tebas said.

Tebas said this was far less open than a 2019 idea to offer access to all tiers of a three-tier European league, but which European clubs widely rejected.

The new proposal by promoter A22 is a revision of one made in 2021, when 12 major clubs proposed a breakaway league with no relegation for core members.

That new plan emerged on December 21, the day the European Court of Justice delivered a verdict that gave hope to both sides, by ruling against the principle of governing bodies UEFA and FIFA restricting a new league, but not necessarily saying such a league must be approved.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, an ardent Super League supporter, said the ruling marked “a before and after” for football.

Tebas said he had not seen European clubs warming to the idea of league, noting some of the biggest, such as Manchester City and Bayern Munich, had publicly come out against.

Tebas said that, although interest in a Super League appeared limited for now, one had to be on guard.

“You don’t always need to be worried, but you must be busy,” he said. 

Related Topics

Super League /

La Liga /

javier tebas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Super League is neither open nor fair, La Liga head
    Reuters
  2. Born in Korea, brought up in Spain and prospering in France – Kang-in Lee takes centre stage in the AFC Asia Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Nuno ‘concerned’ over Forest’s alleged financial breaches
    AFP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier: India eases past Italy, advances to semifinals
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Super League is neither open nor fair, La Liga head
    Reuters
  2. La Liga leader Girona held to 0-0 draw at last-place Almeria
    AP
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Girona goes top despite stumble at winless Almeria
    AFP
  4. Girona can move ahead in the Spanish league race with title rivals in Saudi Arabia for Super Cup
    AP
  5. Super Cup semifinal: Xavi hopeful Osasuna clash can prove another Barca turning point
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Super League is neither open nor fair, La Liga head
    Reuters
  2. Born in Korea, brought up in Spain and prospering in France – Kang-in Lee takes centre stage in the AFC Asia Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Nuno ‘concerned’ over Forest’s alleged financial breaches
    AFP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier: India eases past Italy, advances to semifinals
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment