Lamine Yamal scores on debut as youngest ever Spain player at 16

The 16-year-old overtook Barcelona teammate Gavi, who also started the game, by playing for the national team at 16 years and 57 days.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 23:05 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Spain’s forward Lamine Yamal attends a training session.
Spain's forward Lamine Yamal attends a training session. | Photo Credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP
infoIcon

Spain’s forward Lamine Yamal attends a training session. | Photo Credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP

Lamine Yamal scored on his debut for Spain as he became its youngest ever player at 16 years old in a Euro 2024 qualifier away to Georgia on Friday.

The right winger finished with aplomb in the 74th minute to send Spain 7-1 up after Nico Williams found him with a cut-back.

Yamal broke Barcelona team-mate Gavi’s record by playing for the national team at 16 years and 57 days.

Gavi set Spain’s previous record in 2021 when he debuted at 17 years and 62 days.

READ: Virgil Van Dijk suspended for extra Premier League game for Liverpool

Yamal came on with Nico Williams to replace Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo after 43 minutes, with Spain 4-0 up, after the pair both suffered knocks.

The winger became Barcelona’s youngest ever player to feature in La Liga in April when he came on as a substitute at 15 years and nine months for the Spanish champion against Real Betis.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente selected Yamal after he started the season well for Barcelona, becoming the Spanish top flight’s youngest starter in the 21st century in August.

“Lamine appeared very good to me watching him on television, but working with him you realise even more his potential. He seems even better,” De la Fuente told a press conference Thursday.

“Currently, he’s a very important player for us, he’s here on his own merit. I have total confidence in him. I think he’s a great player.”

Related Topics

Lamine Yamal /

Spain /

Barcelona

