From Liverpool, Barcelona to Qatar now: Coutinho joins Al-Duhail on loan from Villa

Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho has joined Qatar Stars League champions Al-Duhail from Aston Villa on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 31-year-old Coutinho joined Villa on a permanent deal in 2022, but failed to make an impact last season, scoring one league goal in 20 appearances.
He moves to Al-Duhail after earlier spells with Liverpool, Inter Milan and Barcelona - who signed him for around 142 million pounds ($177.09 million) in 2018, which is the third most expensive transfer in soccer history.
Coutinho has scored 21 goals in 68 internationals but has not played for Brazil since netting in a 5-1 win over South Korea in June last year.
Al-Duhail, coached by Argentine Hernan Crespo, are third in the Qatar Stars League, two points behind leaders Al-Rayyan.
