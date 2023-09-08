MagazineBuy Print

Virgil Van Dijk suspended for extra Premier League game for Liverpool

The Dutch defender was also fined 100,000 pounds after admitting he acted in an improper manner, the Football Association said in a statement.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 21:45 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool interacts with Referee John Brooks during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on August 27, 2023.
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool interacts with Referee John Brooks during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool interacts with Referee John Brooks during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will miss his side’s next Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers after being suspended for an extra game following his reaction to being sent off against Newcastle United last month.

The Dutch defender was also fined 100,000 pounds after admitting he acted in an improper manner, the Football Association said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Man United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat pulls out of Morocco squad for African Cup qualifying

Van Dijk was sent off for fouling Alexander Isak during the first half and appeared to remonstrate with referee John Brooks before walking off the pitch.

“The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute, and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission,” said an FA statement.

He was automatically suspended for Liverpool’s win against Aston Villa on Sept. 3.

