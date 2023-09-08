Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Pellegrini are both out of Italy’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualification games with North Macedonia and Ukraine through injury, the Italian football federation (FIGC) announced on Friday.
RELATED | Spanish player Jenni Hermoso returns to Mexico and rejoins her club team
Luciano Spalletti and his squad leave on Friday for Skopje where they will face North Macedonia on Saturday, but Chiesa and Pellegrini have both returned to their clubs after picking up muscle injuries.
“Subjected this morning to diagnostic tests, the Juventus striker (Chiesa) and the AS Roma midfielder (Pellegrini) were unavailable for the matches with North Macedonia and Ukraine,” the FIGC statement said.
This is Spalletti’s first squad since replacing Roberto Mancini as Italy manager in August. Italy have three points from their opening two Group C games after defeat to England and an away win in Malta.
After the game with North Macedonia, it will face Ukraine in Milan on Tuesday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spanish state prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Hermoso at Women’s World Cup
- India crushes Maldives 8-0 to make SAFF U-16 Championship final
- VIDEO: Messi scores yet another free kick goal as Argentina beats Ecuador
- Chiesa and Pellegrini out of Italy squad for Euro qualifiers
- ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st ODI: latest updates, full scorecard
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE