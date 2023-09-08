MagazineBuy Print

Chiesa and Pellegrini out of Italy squad for Euro qualifiers

Luciano Spalletti and his squad leave on Friday for Skopje where they will face North Macedonia on Saturday, but Chiesa and Pellegrini have both returned to their clubs after picking up muscle injuries.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 19:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Italy’s Federico Chiesa arrives for training
Italy's Federico Chiesa arrives for training | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
infoIcon

Italy’s Federico Chiesa arrives for training | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Pellegrini are both out of Italy’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualification games with North Macedonia and Ukraine through injury, the Italian football federation (FIGC) announced on Friday.

Luciano Spalletti and his squad leave on Friday for Skopje where they will face North Macedonia on Saturday, but Chiesa and Pellegrini have both returned to their clubs after picking up muscle injuries.

“Subjected this morning to diagnostic tests, the Juventus striker (Chiesa) and the AS Roma midfielder (Pellegrini) were unavailable for the matches with North Macedonia and Ukraine,” the FIGC statement said.

This is Spalletti’s first squad since replacing Roberto Mancini as Italy manager in August. Italy have three points from their opening two Group C games after defeat to England and an away win in Malta.

After the game with North Macedonia, it will face Ukraine in Milan on Tuesday. 

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

