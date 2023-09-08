Germany coach Flick promises new playing style, high intensity

Coach Hansi Flick promised Germany would show a new playing style with the intensity level kept high when it faces Japan in a friendly international on Saturday even though the four-time world champion has been struggling for form.

With eight months before Germany hosts the Euro 2024, Flick knows that any slip-ups in its two matches against Japan and France on Tuesday could put his job at risk, with his team still a way from being tournament-worthy.

It has won just one of its last five matches since its shock World Cup group stage exit in December.

The three-time European champion, who has now been eliminated in the first round of the last two World Cups, has also won only three of its last 11 games.

“It’s about learning from the past,” Flick told a press conference on Friday. “We learned from the World Cup. Then we said we wanted to test and since June that is finished.”

“Now we have a game philosophy and we have tried to pass it on to the team. We want to see the intensity kept high, and we hope for a good game from which we can gain confidence. That is the key thing.”

“We have changed a lot things. We tried to pass it on to the team. We are convinced and satisfied with how the team applied it.”

Flick also named Ilkay Gundogan as the team’s new captain hoping the experienced midfielder will help successfully lead a younger general of players.

The coach has long used up all the early credit after an eight-game winning start when he took over back in 2021. The 58-year-old has had to face boos and jeers following its loss in June to Colombia.

“After the World Cup I have hardly read anything (in the media) and that is something that is good for me,” Flick said when asked how he dealt with the criticism.

“In football there are dynamics that you sometimes cannot expect. I enjoy coaching the team and I am truly thankful for that.

“It is about preparing the team well and in the end sometimes you may not have the success you expect. That is currently our situation. We all know that the matches tomorrow and against France are very important,” he added.