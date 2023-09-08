MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Germany coach Flick promises new playing style, high intensity

With eight months before Germany hosts the Euro 2024, Flick knows that any slip-ups in its two matches against Japan and France on Tuesday could put his job at risk.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 17:59 IST , Wolfsburg - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
German national football coach Hansi Flick, left, talks to assistant coach Marcus Sorg during a training session of the German national team in Wolfsburg, Germany, Tuesday.
German national football coach Hansi Flick, left, talks to assistant coach Marcus Sorg during a training session of the German national team in Wolfsburg, Germany, Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Swen Pfoertner/ AP
infoIcon

German national football coach Hansi Flick, left, talks to assistant coach Marcus Sorg during a training session of the German national team in Wolfsburg, Germany, Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Swen Pfoertner/ AP

Coach Hansi Flick promised Germany would show a new playing style with the intensity level kept high when it faces Japan in a friendly international on Saturday even though the four-time world champion has been struggling for form.

With eight months before Germany hosts the Euro 2024, Flick knows that any slip-ups in its two matches against Japan and France on Tuesday could put his job at risk, with his team still a way from being tournament-worthy.

ALSO READ: Italy faces World Cup demons in Spalletti’s debut

It has won just one of its last five matches since its shock World Cup group stage exit in December.

The three-time European champion, who has now been eliminated in the first round of the last two World Cups, has also won only three of its last 11 games.

“It’s about learning from the past,” Flick told a press conference on Friday. “We learned from the World Cup. Then we said we wanted to test and since June that is finished.”

“Now we have a game philosophy and we have tried to pass it on to the team. We want to see the intensity kept high, and we hope for a good game from which we can gain confidence. That is the key thing.”

“We have changed a lot things. We tried to pass it on to the team. We are convinced and satisfied with how the team applied it.”

Flick also named Ilkay Gundogan as the team’s new captain hoping the experienced midfielder will help successfully lead a younger general of players.

The coach has long used up all the early credit after an eight-game winning start when he took over back in 2021. The 58-year-old has had to face boos and jeers following its loss in June to Colombia.

“After the World Cup I have hardly read anything (in the media) and that is something that is good for me,” Flick said when asked how he dealt with the criticism.

“In football there are dynamics that you sometimes cannot expect. I enjoy coaching the team and I am truly thankful for that.

“It is about preparing the team well and in the end sometimes you may not have the success you expect. That is currently our situation. We all know that the matches tomorrow and against France are very important,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Germany /

Hansi Flick /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany coach Flick promises new playing style, high intensity
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Bopanna chases Grand Slam trophy to add to India’s tally of 10 titles at Flushing Meadows
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score updates, 1st ODI: Malan, Brook build start for England vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spanish state prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Hermoso at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 schedule: NorthEast to begin ISL campaign against Mumbai City on Sep 24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Germany coach Flick promises new playing style, high intensity
    Reuters
  2. Spanish state prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Hermoso at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  3. Injured Man United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat pulls out of Morocco squad for African Cup qualifying
    AP
  4. AC Milan sale dispute: Elliott files claim against Blue Skye
    Reuters
  5. South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany coach Flick promises new playing style, high intensity
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Bopanna chases Grand Slam trophy to add to India’s tally of 10 titles at Flushing Meadows
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score updates, 1st ODI: Malan, Brook build start for England vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spanish state prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Hermoso at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 schedule: NorthEast to begin ISL campaign against Mumbai City on Sep 24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment