MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italy faces World Cup demons in Spalletti’s debut

Italy has been going through something of an identity crisis for nearly two decades, unsure of its position in the global game and no longer feared as in decades past.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 09:08 IST , Milan - 4 MINS READ

AFP
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti and players during training before the North Macedonia game in the EURO 2024 qualifiers.
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti and players during training before the North Macedonia game in the EURO 2024 qualifiers. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti and players during training before the North Macedonia game in the EURO 2024 qualifiers. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Luciano Spalletti leads Italy into a symbolic debut on Saturday as the Azzurri travel to North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifying, a chance to exorcise the ghosts of World Cup disaster.

Italy has been going through something of an identity crisis for nearly two decades, unsure of its position in the global game and no longer feared as in decades past.

ALSO READ
Neymar says not 100 per cent fit for Brazil, compares Saudi league to French

It was Group C opponents North Macedonia, which sparked the most recent bout of self-reflection by dumping Italy out of the last World Cup in last year’s qualifying play-offs.

That single-goal disaster in Palermo didn’t just leave Italy out of a second straight World Cup, it also wiped out the enormous amount of goodwill earned from triumph at the last Euro which made national heroes of the team and Spalletti’s predecessor Roberto Mancini.

ALSO READ | Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier

But in his presentation press conference, Spalletti urged his team and fans to forget the bitterness of that result and focus on the future.

And goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma agrees, even if he admitted that the players “are still angry” about missing out on the Qatar tournament.

ALSO READ
EURO 2024 qualifiers: France beats Ireland 2-0 to stay perfect, Poland wins to revive campaign

“It’s not really revenge that drives us, because we want to focus on ourselves, but we know how important this match is and what happened the last time we played them,” Donnarumma told reporters.

Italy travelled to Skopje for one of two matches which could decide their fate for next summer’s tournament in Germany, where they are aiming to defend the Euro crown.

Ukraine will visit the San Siro on Tuesday night and after that match, Italy will be hoping to be second to runaway group leaders England in the automatic Euro spots.

Italy currently sits third on three points, nine behind England, which has played two extra games and more importantly three away from Ukraine.

ALSO READ
Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia after transfer to Al Shabab

And new coach Spalletti, brought in after guiding Napoli to their first league title since 1990, has been tasked with rejuvenating a team which had begun to look tired long before Mancini jumped ship to Saudi Arabia last month.

Right man, right time? 

“I have the feeling that Italy has found the right man at the right time,” said Gianluigi Buffon, Italy’s new delegation chief, on Monday.

“I had the chance to spend the last few days with him and his staff and they speak about ideas, feelings and values which in my opinion are what we need to reach our objectives.”

Spalletti has dropped captain Leonardo Bonucci and midfielders Marco Verratti and Jorginho, all three key to Italy winning the last Euro.

The 64-year-old said that Paris Saint-Germain’s Verratti and Arsenal man Jorginho were left out due to lack of playing time but the break with Bonucci seems to be permanent as the centre-back approaches the end of his playing career.

ALSO READ
Spain coach has ‘blind confidence’ in Barca teen Yamal

Another veteran Ciro Immobile will likely wear the skipper’s armband and hope he can deliver his domestic league form on the international stage.

ALSO READ: My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Italy will line up against Napoli’s Eljif Elmas and former Palermo forward Aleksandar Trajkovski, the man who sealed Italy’s World Cup fate, but it is a North Macedonia team in crisis and unlikely to reach their second European Championship after making the 2021 edition.

Blagoja Milevski’s side is level on points with Italy having played a game more but were smashed 7-0 by England last time out and will be without captain Stefan Ristovski, who turned down his call-up.

Ristovski refuses to play for Milevski and the country’s best-ever player Goran Pandev has publicly criticised both the coach for not stepping down immediately after June’s rout at Wembley and the country’s football federation for not sacking him.

“Everyone expected a change, the people demanded it, but the problem is much deeper and involves the people above the coach,” Pandev told Italian daily Corriere Dello Sport on Wednesday.

“They’ve ruined, after the Euro and World Cup play-off, the best generation of players we have produced in 30 years.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Italy /

North Macedonia /

World Cup /

Luciano Spalletti /

Arsenal /

Gianluigi Donnarumma /

Ukraine /

Napoli /

Roberto Mancini /

Germany /

Gianluigi Buffon /

Marco Verratti /

Leonardo Bonucci /

Ciro Immobile

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy faces World Cup demons in Spalletti’s debut
    AFP
  2. Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023 Live Updates: Keys serving for the match against Sabalenka; winner faces Coco Gauff in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Messi scores yet another free kick goal as Argentina beats Ecuador
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Italy faces World Cup demons in Spalletti’s debut
    AFP
  2. Ghana, Angola and Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
    Reuters
  3. Neymar says not 100 per cent fit for Brazil, compares Saudi league to French
    AP
  4. Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier
    Reuters
  5. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Early Dutch blitz sinks Greece
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy faces World Cup demons in Spalletti’s debut
    AFP
  2. Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023 Live Updates: Keys serving for the match against Sabalenka; winner faces Coco Gauff in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Messi scores yet another free kick goal as Argentina beats Ecuador
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment