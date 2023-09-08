MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024 qualifiers: Early Dutch blitz sinks Greece

EURO 2024 qualifiers: Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst scored as the Netherlands won its second match in Group B, showing much improvement after crashing out of the Nations League finals it hosted in June.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 07:45 IST , EINDHOVEN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Netherlands’ forward Wout Weghorst (L) is congratulated by Netherlands’ defender and captain Virgil van Dijk (R) after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B qualification match against Greece.
Netherlands’ forward Wout Weghorst (L) is congratulated by Netherlands’ defender and captain Virgil van Dijk (R) after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B qualification match against Greece. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Netherlands’ forward Wout Weghorst (L) is congratulated by Netherlands’ defender and captain Virgil van Dijk (R) after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B qualification match against Greece. | Photo Credit: AFP

Three first-half goals secured the Netherlands a comfortable 3-0 win over Greece in a European Championship qualifier on Thursday.

Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst scored as the Netherlands won its second match in Group B, showing much improvement after crashing out of the Nations League finals it hosted in June.

It now has six points, ahead of Greece on goal difference, behind leaders France, which has won five out of five.

ALSO READ | EURO 2024 qualifiers: France beats Ireland 2-0 to stay perfect, Poland wins to revive campaign

The Dutch victory came after coach Ronald Koeman had challenged his team to show more of a steely edge after losing three of four games since he took charge at the start of the year.

De Roon scored the first goal after 17 minutes as he thumped home a ball headed down by Denzel Dumfries from a corner to register his first international goal.

Gakpo was unmarked at the back post as the Greek defence was badly exposed and finished off a clever cross from Dumfries, who completed a hat-trick of assists as he provided Weghorst with a chipped cross to head home with a diving effort in the 39th minute.

ALSO READ: My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Dumfries could have had a goal of his own but was denied by the post in the 36th minute while Xavi Simons’ swerving shot in the 28th minute produced a miraculous one-handed stop from Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The second half was light on chances but the damage was done as the Greeks suffered their heaviest defeat since Gustavo Poyet took over as coach some 18 months ago.

The Dutch face a key qualifier in Dublin on Sunday against Ireland, who lost 2-0 to France on Thursday. Greece host Gibraltar in Athens on Sunday.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

