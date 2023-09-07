MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner said that there will always be a mutual respect between him and Lionel Messi.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 19:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the UEFA Nations League.
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the UEFA Nations League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the UEFA Nations League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo weighed in on his rivarly with archnemesis Lionel Messi and said that the duo “changed the history of football”.

“We are respected throughout the world, that’s the most important thing. He makes his way, I make mine even if we are playing outside Europe. He has done well from what I’ve seen and so have I,” said Ronaldo during Portugal’s press conference ahead of the World Cup Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovakia.

READ | Record-breaking Ronaldo ‘wants more’ with Portugal

However, the rivalry is over between between the pair which won 12 Ballon D’Or awards between them, says the Portuguese star. Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr while Messi joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, leaving European football without Ronaldo and Messi for the first time this century.

“The rivalry is over. It was a good healthy rivalry that the spectators liked a lot. Whoever likes Ronaldo does not have to hate Messi or vice-versa because they’re both very good. They changed the history of football and they keep on doing it,” Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo also joked that he is not friends with Messi since the two are yet to go out on a dinner which they planned to during the 2019 Ballon D’Or ceremony. The mutual admiration, though, remains.

“The rivalry I don’t see things like that. I’ve already said we’ve shared the stage for 15 years and we ended up being, I wouldn’t say friends because I never dined with him, but we are professional colleagues and we respect each other,” Ronaldo added.   

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: Hazlewood, Stoinis strike twice; SA seven down
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, September 7
    Team Sportstar
  4. IRQ vs IND: India goes down 4-5 in penalties to Iraq in King’s Cup 2023 semifinal
    PTI
  5. WTA Finals 2023 to be held in Cancun, Mexico
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Man United youngster sent off in India vs Iraq game in King’s Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Iraq, Highlights, 2023 King’s Cup semifinal: Iraq beats India 5-4 in the penalty shootout after 2-2 draw at Full Time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Marko Mitrovic hired as US Olympic men’s football coach
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: Hazlewood, Stoinis strike twice; SA seven down
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, September 7
    Team Sportstar
  4. IRQ vs IND: India goes down 4-5 in penalties to Iraq in King’s Cup 2023 semifinal
    PTI
  5. WTA Finals 2023 to be held in Cancun, Mexico
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment