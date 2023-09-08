MagazineBuy Print

Slovakia vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, EURO 2024 qualifiers, SVK v POR lineups, live streaming info

SVK vs POR: Follow the live updates of the EURO 2024 qualifying games between Slovakia and Portugal at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Updated : Sep 08, 2023 23:31 IST

Team Sportstar
BRAGA, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 27: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 match between Portugal and Spain at Estadio Municipal de Braga on September 27, 2022 in Braga, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
BRAGA, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 27: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 match between Portugal and Spain at Estadio Municipal de Braga on September 27, 2022 in Braga, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Octavio Passos
lightbox-info

BRAGA, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 27: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 match between Portugal and Spain at Estadio Municipal de Braga on September 27, 2022 in Braga, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Octavio Passos

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the EURO 2024 qualifiers between Portugal and Slovakia, being played at the National football stadium in Slovakia. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be in action in this game. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match build-up and minute-by-minute updates of this match.

  • September 08, 2023 23:28
    Need for caution for Ronaldo!

    Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in the starting XI of either side to start the match on a yellow card. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will miss the next match if he is booked in this game.

  • September 08, 2023 23:12
    Starting line-ups:

    Slovakia: Dubravka (GK), Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko, Kucka, Lobotka, Duda, Schranz, Polievka, Haraslin

    Portugal: Diogo Costa, Dalot, Ruben Dias, Antoni Silva, Cancelo, Bruno, Palhinha, Bernardo, Leao, Ronaldo, Vitinha

  • September 08, 2023 22:41
    Match Preview

    Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo said Wednesday he wants to go “even further” after becoming the first player to score 850 career goals with Saudi club side Al-Nassr.

    “I want more,” the forward told a press conference before training with the national side at Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, ahead of upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

    “As long as I play I want to set the bar very high, I have to think big,” continued the 38-year-old.

    Ronaldo marked his 200th international cap last June by scoring the only goal in Portugal’s victory over Iceland, which allowed the Selecao to stay top of Group J in Euro 2024 qualifying.

    On Friday, the 2016 European champions will play Slovakia in Bratislava and Luxembourg three days later at the Algarve stadium, in the south of Portugal.

    “I really want to win these two matches. If we win we will practically qualify,” said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

    Asked about his rivalry with Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Ronaldo replied that the two “respected each other” and he believes they have “changed the history of football”.

    Ronaldo, this year, marks his 20th anniversary in the national side, saying he was “proud” of this “longevity”.

    “I want to continue, because I feel good and useful but anything can happen,” he said, adding for now he wanted to “enjoy the moment” and set himself the goal of “having an excellent Euro”.

    -AFP

