Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier

Messi continued the fine form he is showing with club side Inter Miami by scoring from a free kick in the 77th minute.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 07:58 IST , BUENOS AIRES - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring.
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi’s second-half goal gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Thursday to get their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign off on the right foot.

World champion Argentina was dominant in possession but frustrated in attack as it struggled to make the breakthrough.

Argentina vs Ecuador - HIGHLIGHTS

Captain Messi, however, continued the fine form he is showing with club side Inter Miami by scoring from a free kick in the 77th minute.

In other qualifiers, Paraguay drew 0-0 with Peru while Colombia claimed a 1-0 home win over Venezuela.

The first round of CONMEBOL qualifiers continues on Friday when Uruguay host Chile before Brazil take on Bolivia.

More to follow..

