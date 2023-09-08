Lionel Messi’s second-half goal gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Thursday to get their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign off on the right foot.
World champion Argentina was dominant in possession but frustrated in attack as it struggled to make the breakthrough.
Argentina vs Ecuador - HIGHLIGHTS
Captain Messi, however, continued the fine form he is showing with club side Inter Miami by scoring from a free kick in the 77th minute.
In other qualifiers, Paraguay drew 0-0 with Peru while Colombia claimed a 1-0 home win over Venezuela.
The first round of CONMEBOL qualifiers continues on Friday when Uruguay host Chile before Brazil take on Bolivia.
More to follow..
Latest on Sportstar
- Italy faces World Cup demons in Spalletti’s debut
- Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier
- US Open 2023 Live Updates: Keys serving for the match against Sabalenka; winner faces Coco Gauff in final
- VIDEO: Messi scores yet another free kick goal as Argentina beats Ecuador
- US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE