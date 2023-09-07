MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia after transfer to Al Shabab

Carrasco, who is 30, said he had only one year left on his contract with his Spanish team and the only concrete offer he received came from Al Shabab amid speculation he could also join Barcelona.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 20:41 IST , Brussels - 3 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco celebrates scoring its second goal against Athletic Bilbao.
FILE PHOTO: Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco celebrates scoring its second goal against Athletic Bilbao. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco celebrates scoring its second goal against Athletic Bilbao. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco made light of the criticism of Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record on Thursday following his transfer to Al Shabab from Atletico Madrid.

Carrasco, who is training this week with the Belgian national team ahead of a couple of European Championship qualifiers, asked the staff to organize a news conference so he could explain the reasons behind his move.

ALSO READ: My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Arabia’s human rights record has come under heightened scrutiny as it has made major inroads into international sports, attracting some of the world’s top football stars and entering into a surprise merger with golf’s PGA Tour.

Activists accuse the country of trying to “sportswash” a human rights record marred by its involvement in the war in neighboring Yemen, a heavy crackdown on dissent and the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and government critic.

Carrasco follows many stars from Europe’s top leagues who have headed to the lucrative Saudi league in recent months, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema.

Asked about the country’s human rights record, Carrasco said he disagrees with the criticism “because people can sometimes think badly about things.”

“Cristiano is there with his wife and has an ordinary life there,” Carrasco said. “Neymar, Benzema, I went there myself. I see how women live there, and how people go about their lives. Honestly, it is a beautiful country. It is hard to judge if you only listen to what people say about it. You have to experience it yourself.”

Carrasco, who is 30, said he had only one year left on his contract with his Spanish team and the only concrete offer he received came from Al Shabab amid speculation he could also join Barcelona.

“I opted for security, looking at what I had and what I could get,” he said. “I’m more near the end of my career than anything else.”

Al Shabab, where he should be playing alongside Ever Banega, said Carrasco has signed a contract until 2026. The club did not reveal financial details of the deal.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Liverpool is in a transitional phase, says Van Dijk

Carrasco was also asked whether he made the choice for money by leaving Europe.

“It’s a profession,” he said. “When you have an opportunity, you think twice.”

Carrasco, however, added he was happy at Atletico and in Europe, but that he decided to leave for his peace of mind.

“I spoke with Axel Witsel about his situation when he was in Dortmund in his final year of contract,” Carrasco said. “And he told me he was thinking a lot, and was worried to get injured. As a consequence you don’t play relaxed, or at 100%. It was the kind of feeling I had during the pre-season matches. Once the offer was on the table, security came first.”

Carrasco joined Atletico in 2015 from Monaco, winning the Spanish league title and the Europa League. He played 266 matches with the Spanish club, scoring 47 goals and delivering 35 assists. His stint with Atletico was interrupted during two seasons when he joined Chinese club Dalian Yifang before returning to Spain in 2020.

Carrasco, who has made 66 international appearances, became the second Belgium international to join the Saudi league after Jason Denayer signed with Al Fateh.

Related stories

Related Topics

Yannick Carrasco /

Belgium /

Atletico Madrid /

Al Shabab

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia after transfer to Al Shabab
    AP
  2. Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Semifinal Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma becomes second South African to carry his bat in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohan Bopanna Live Score, US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair faces Herbert-Mahut in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Madhya Pradesh takes on Delhi in final of Buchi Babu tournament
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia after transfer to Al Shabab
    AP
  2. EURO 2024: Germany must beat Japan, France to create buzz at home, says Havertz
    Reuters
  3. My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Man United youngster sent off in India vs Iraq game in King’s Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia after transfer to Al Shabab
    AP
  2. Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Semifinal Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma becomes second South African to carry his bat in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohan Bopanna Live Score, US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair faces Herbert-Mahut in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Madhya Pradesh takes on Delhi in final of Buchi Babu tournament
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment