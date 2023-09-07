VIDEO: A dream to play at Olympics, says France’s Griezmann

‘I’ve already said it openly ... it’s a dream for me,’ says Antoine Griezmann on the chance to play for France in the upcoming 2024 Olympics.
The French forward also spoke about Les Bleus’ donation to Les Restos du Coeur, a well-known French free meal charity: ‘Everyone agreed to make a gesture because it’s important,’ he said.
