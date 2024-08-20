MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The Puneri Paltan squad will feature Asian Games bronze medallist Ayhika Mukherjee in the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 17:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ayhika Mukherjee in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ayhika Mukherjee in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Ayhika Mukherjee in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set to begin on August 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

This year, the tournament will have two additional teams — Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots — making their debut, bringing the number of teams competing for the UTT titleto eight.

The franchise-based league will see a total of 48 players, including 16 internationals, in action.

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis will feature Germany’s Nina Mittelham and Portugal’s Joao Monteiro alongside Ayhika Mukherjee, 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist in the women’s doubles, when it takes on Ahmedabad SG Pipers in its opening clash on August 23.

Take a look at Puneri Paltan’s full squad:

Puneri Paltan squad
Ayhika Mukherjee
Nina Mittelham (GER)
Joao Monteiro (POR)
Ankur Bhattacharjee
Anirban Ghosh
Yashini Sivashankar

Related stories

Related Topics

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 /

UTT /

Puneri Paltan /

Ayhika Mukherjee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi left out of Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers squad due to injury
    Reuters
  3. UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Jaipur Patriots; Who are the two new teams in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Preview, schedule, squads, streaming info and all you need to know about UTT season 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Jaipur Patriots ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Dabang Delhi TTC ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. UTT 2024: Full squad list for PBG Bengaluru Smashers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Preview, schedule, squads, streaming info and all you need to know about UTT season 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Ahmedabad SG Pipers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi left out of Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers squad due to injury
    Reuters
  3. UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Jaipur Patriots; Who are the two new teams in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Preview, schedule, squads, streaming info and all you need to know about UTT season 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Jaipur Patriots ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment