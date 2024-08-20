UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set to begin on August 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

This year, the tournament will have two additional teams — Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots — making their debut, bringing the number of teams competing for the UTT titleto eight.

The franchise-based league will see a total of 48 players, including 16 internationals, in action.

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis will feature Germany’s Nina Mittelham and Portugal’s Joao Monteiro alongside Ayhika Mukherjee, 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist in the women’s doubles, when it takes on Ahmedabad SG Pipers in its opening clash on August 23.

Take a look at Puneri Paltan’s full squad: