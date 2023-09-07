MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Liverpool is in a transitional phase, says Van Dijk

Liverpool finished a disappointing fifth in the Premier League last season and missed out on the lucrative Champions League for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 17:30 IST , CAPE TOWN - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was named after the departure of Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia in July.
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was named after the departure of Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia in July. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was named after the departure of Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia in July. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk believes the Merseyside outfit is in a transitional phase but said he had lots to offer club and country after last season’s struggles.

Once a fan favourite who could not put a foot wrong, the 32-year-old was criticised for his performances last term but told reporters he felt he had got the new campaign off to a promising start, despite being sent off at Newcastle United last month.

“We are in a kind of transition phase with Liverpool,” Van Dijk told Dutch media on the eve of the Netherlands’ European Championship qualifier against Greece in Eindhoven on Thursday.

“So of course it’s nice to feel that the manager (Juergen Klopp) still considers me part of the new team, of Liverpool 2.0 so to speak. We spoke a lot in the first weeks of preparation. That showed confidence in me.”

Liverpool finished a disappointing fifth in the Premier League last season and missed out on the lucrative Champions League for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Centre back Van Dijk was named Liverpool captain after the departure of Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia in July and said there were differences in the role for club and country.

Follow | Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal

“Naturally I’m proud and it is a big responsibility,” he said. “This is no different with the Dutch national team but with Oranje you are often only together for a few days, so the number of tasks as captain is not too bad.

“There’s a lot involved at the club, both on and off the field. You get involved in almost everything.”

Van Dijk was sent off after 28 minutes in the 2-1 win at Newcastle, allegedly swearing at the referee as he left the field, and has been charged by the FA for acting in an improper manner in the aftermath of being shown a red card.

“That was not typical for me but that was the red card anyway,” said Van Dijk. “I’ve never got one before at Liverpool, and I think only about four times in my entire career. But apart from that I still started the season well.

“I feel good and strong. I think it went well against Chelsea (1-1 draw) and Bournemouth (3-1 win). Despite the red card, the start was fine. I cannot wait to return.”

Van Dijk was suspended for last Sunday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa and could have that ban extended for another match.

Liverpool is third in the standings with 10 points from four games, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Van Dijk also said he had time to reflect in the close season, with a decent break without a post-season tournament.

“I have spoken a lot with people around me in recent months. My wife is very important in this but I also have people at the club with whom I talk a lot,” he said.

“It starts with being self-critical as a football player and always wondering how things can be better. At the end of last season, I already noticed that I was improving.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Virgil van Dijk

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Liverpool is in a transitional phase, says Van Dijk
    Reuters
  2. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 not postponed as FSDL rejects AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey’s plea, will begin during Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Viacom18 to be official media rights partner of ISL till 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. Marko Mitrovic hired as US Olympic men’s football coach
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Liverpool is in a transitional phase, says Van Dijk
    Reuters
  2. Man United acknowledges domestic violence allegations against Antony; refuses to comment further
    Team Sportstar
  3. Police investigating alleged assault on football pundit Keane
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City’s Kyle Walker was ‘close’ to joining Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  5. United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Liverpool is in a transitional phase, says Van Dijk
    Reuters
  2. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 not postponed as FSDL rejects AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey’s plea, will begin during Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Viacom18 to be official media rights partner of ISL till 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. Marko Mitrovic hired as US Olympic men’s football coach
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment