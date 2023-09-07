FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal

For two weeks the world of football will take a break from club football as national teams across the globe boot up for various qualifiers and friendlies.

Here are the major games in various competitions happening all over the world.

CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The qualification stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin from the South American continent.

Reigning world champion Argentina will kick start its campaign to regain the title with a home game against Ecuador on September 8. This will be Lionel Messi’s side’s first competitive fixture since the World Cup final, where it beat France.

Brazil’s forward Neymar (C) is seen during a training session at the Mangueirao stadium in Belem, Para State, Brazil. | Photo Credit: CARL DE SOUZA

Five-time World Cup winner Brazil will host Bolivia on September 9. Uruguay and Chile will meet the same day, in what promises to be a heavily contested fixture.

CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers timings Argentina vs Ecuador - Sep 8 - 5:30 AM Uruguay vs Chile - Sep 9 - 4:30 AM Brazil vs Bolivia - Sep 9 - 6:15 AM Bolivia vs Argentina - Sep 13 - 1:30 AM Peru vs Brazil - Sep 13 - 7:30 AM

Euro qualifiers

The European Cup qualifying stage will continue on during this international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo return to action for Portugal after his blistering form for Saudo Pro League side, Al Nassr. The five-time Ballon D’Or winner had scored the winner for Portugal in the previous international break, against Iceland, and will look to continue the same tempo against Slovakia on September 9.

Two-time European champion Spain will have an uphill task, with the Iberian side currently second-to-last in Group A. It will face Georgia and Cyprus first and then will be up against in-form Scotland, which leads the group.

Other highlight fixtures include England going up against Ukraine.

EURO Qualifiers timings Slovakia vs Portugal - Sep 9 - 12:15 AM England vs Ukraine - Sep 9 - 9:30 PM Portugal vs Luxembourg - Sep 12 - 12:15 AM Spain vs Scotland - Sep 13 - 12:15 AM

International friendlies

Germany’s head coach Hansi Flick reacts during the World Cup group E match between Costa Rica and Germany. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner

Germany, which faced an ignominious 2022 World Cup campaign, where it got knocked out in the group stage, will have a couple of tasty fixtures during the international break.

First, it will be up against Asian heavyweight Japan and then will match up with World Cup runner-up France.

Other major fixtures include Scotland vs England and Senegal vs Algeria.

International friendly timings Germany vs Japan - Sep 10 - 12:15 AM Scotland vs England - Sep 13 - 12:15 AM Senegal vs Algeria - Sep 13 - 12:30 AM

King’s Cup

The Indian men’s national football team will return to action in the September FIFA international window as it travels to Thailand for the King’s Cup 2023.

The King’s Cup is a football tournament organised by the Football Association of Thailand. It was first played in 1986 and has been played yearly, except in 1983, 1985, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021.

This edition of the tournament will feature four teams. The participants of King’s Cup 2023 are India, Lebanon, Iraq and Thailand.

