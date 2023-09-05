King’s Cup 2023: All you need to know about India football men’s next matches, dates, time, live streaming info

The Indian men’s national football team will return to action in the September FIFA international window as it travels to Thailand for the King’s Cup 2023.

The Blue Tigers have won three international trophies this year, starting with the Tri-Nations Series in March and ending with the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru, in July. With continual success in 2023, they have also risen in the FIFA Rankings, breaking into the top 100 after five years.

🇮🇳 move up to 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking



Steadily we rise

However, the King’s Cup will be India’s biggest test, in terms of conditions, in 2023. It will be the first overseas tour for Igor Stimac’s boys as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, next year.

The King’s Cup is a football tournament organised by the Football Association of Thailand. It was first played in 1986 and has been played yearly, except in 1983, 1985, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021.

The King’s Cup 2023 is the 49th edition of the tournament.

Where is the King’s Cup played?

The King’s Cup is played in Thailand, with the host playing in all editions of the tournament. All matches of the King’s Cup 2023 will be played at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

How many teams participate in the King’s Cup?

The tournament has mostly been an invitational tournament, mostly featuring teams from Asia. However, there have been several instances where teams from Europe and Africa have also featured in the King’s Cup.

Club Captain Amrinder Singh has been called up for national duty as the Indian Football team gets ready to participate in the 49th edition of the King's Cup that will be held in Thailand

This edition of the tournament will feature four teams.

Which teams are in the King’s Cup Thailand 2023?

The participants of King’s Cup 2023 are India, Lebanon, Iraq and Thailand. Following are the details of the teams in action in this edition of the tournament:

Thailand – South-east Asia – FIFA Ranking: 113

India – South Asia – FIFA Ranking: 99

Iraq – West Asia – FIFA Ranking: 70

Lebanon – West Asia – FIFA Ranking: 100

When is the King’s Cup 2023?

The King’s Cup will be played in the FIFA international window of September. The semifinals will be played on September 7 and the final is scheduled on September 10.

King’s Cup 2023 schedule:

Semifinal 1 - September 7, 4:00 pm – India vs Iraq

Semifinal 1 - September 7, 7:00 pm – Thailand vs Lebanon

Third-place match - September 10, 4:00 pm – Loser of semifinal 1 vs Loser of semifinal 2

Final - September 10, 7:00 pm – Winner of semifinal 1 vs Winner of semifinal 2

What is the format of the King’s Cup?

The King’s Cup 2023 will be played in a single-round knockout format, with the winners qualifying for the final. The matches, however, will not have any extra-time.

In case of a draw after 90 minutes plus injury time, the games will be decided through a penalty shootout.

Which notable players have played in the tournament?

The King’s Cup has seen some legends take the pitch, from Brazilian star Ronaldinho to Poland’s highest goalscorer of all time, Robert Lewandowski.

30/06/02 dia que me tornei campeão mundial! 🇧🇷

Momento especial para todos nós brasileiros... Mt obrigado a todos deste grupo que deram tudo de si pra conquistar este sonho. Estamos na história!!!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/0cqo1mkr7K — Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) June 30, 2023

The list features treble winner with Manchester United, Peter Schmeichel, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and India’s highest goal scorer of all time, Sunil Chhetri.

How has India performed in the King’s Cup?

King’s Cup 2023 will be India’s fourth participation in the tournament, with the most recent one coming in 2019, where the Blue Tigers went down to Curacao in the semifinal before beating the host Thailand 1-0 for the bronze medal.

India also won bronze in its first appearance in the tournament in 1977, defeating the likes of South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia. In 1981, India was eliminated in the group stage.

India squad for King’s Cup 2023: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh. Defenders: Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose. Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte. Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP. Head coach: Igor Stimac.

When and where to watch India’s games in the King’s Cup 2023?

India’s matches in the 49th King’s Cup2023 will be broadcast live on Eurosport and can be live streamed on FIFA+.