Record-breaking Ronaldo ‘wants more’ with Portugal

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo said on Wednesday he wants to go “even further” after becoming the first player to score 850 career goals with Saudi club side Al-Nassr.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 08:45 IST , Lisbon - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying match between Iceland and Portugal .
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying match between Iceland and Portugal . | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying match between Iceland and Portugal . | Photo Credit: AP

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo said on Wednesday he wants to go “even further” after becoming the first player to score 850 career goals with Saudi club side Al-Nassr.

“I want more,” the forward told a press conference before training with the national side at Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, ahead of upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

“As long as I play I want to set the bar very high, I have to think big,” continued the 38-year-old.

READ | Deschamps not taking France’s Euro 2024 qualification for granted

Ronaldo marked his 200th international cap last June by scoring the only goal in Portugal’s victory over Iceland, which allowed the Selecao to stay top of Group J in Euro 2024 qualifying.

On Friday, the 2016 European champions will play Slovakia in Bratislava and Luxembourg three days later at the Algarve stadium, in the south of Portugal.

“I really want to win these two matches. If we win we will practically qualify,” said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Asked about his rivalry with Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Ronaldo replied that the two “respected each other” and he believes they have “changed the history of football”.

Ronaldo this year marks his 20th anniversary in the national side, saying he was “proud” of this “longevity”.

“I want to continue, because I feel good and useful but anything can happen,” he said, adding for now he wanted to “enjoy the moment” and set himself the goal of “having an excellent Euro”.

