ISL 2023-24: Viacom18 to be official media rights partner of Indian Super League till 2025

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announces Viacom18 Media Private Limited as the ‘new home of Indian Football’ for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

The 10th season of the Indian Super League kicks off on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, with a clash between rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24 schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on October 28

Viacom18 will be the exclusive media rights holder for ISL, India’s top-tier football league, across Digital and Linear TV platforms.

”The ISL has led the resurgence of Indian football in recent years and coming on board with the league as the exclusive media partner enables us to contribute to the development of the sport in the country.

“We believe this is an exciting time in Indian football and through our extensive presentation of the league we aim to stoke a renewed interest in the heart of every Indian football lover,” Viacom18 Media Private Limited Spokesperson, said.

The telecast will be available for football fans in multiple languages keeping in mind the diverse audience of the league, and will also be streamed free on JioCinema.

“We are pleased to have Viacom18 as our media rights partner for the Indian Super League. When we set on our journey of ISL, we had the vision to revolutionise the Indian football ecosystem. As we enter our 10th year of growing football in India, it is great to associate with a partner who shares the same vision and believes in growing the consumption of football in the country,” Football Sports Development Limited Spokesperson said.

ISL Season 10 will kick off at prime time of 8:00 PM, with double headers starting at 5:30 PM.