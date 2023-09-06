MagazineBuy Print

Sreenidi Deccan FC releases 16 players ahead of new campaign

Young defender Bijay Chhetri is the fourth Sreenidi Deccan player to join an ISL side in the off-season with the 22-year-old signing for Chennaiyin FC.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 13:43 IST , Hyderabad

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Sreenidi Deccan Football Club released 16 players. (Representative Image)
Sreenidi Deccan Football Club released 16 players. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club released 16 players. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: PTI

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club confirmed on Wednesday the departure of 16 players from its first team squad ahead of the new campaign.

While 14 of them were released after the expiration of their contracts, winger Ramhlunchhunga returned to Hyderabad FC after the completion of his loan spell, and defender Asheer Akhtar joined Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC for an undisclosed fee.

Forward Louis Ogana and defender Awal Mohammed had a successful two-year stint with the Deccan Warriors, the former notching 40 appearances (12 goals & 4 assists) and the latter 41 appearances.

Midfielder Stanislas Ankira joined midway through the 2022-23 campaign, making 12 appearances.

Midfielder Konsam Phalguni Singh and defender Dinesh Singh have also joined NorthEast United, the former already making an impact at the recently concluded Durand Cup tournament.

Young defender Bijay Chhetri is the fourth Sreenidi Deccan player to join an ISL side in the off-season with the 22-year-old signing for Chennaiyin FC.

The list of released players: Awal Mohammed, Stanislas Ankira, Phalguni Singh, Dinesh Singh, Bijay Chhetri, Harsh Patil, Suraj Rawat, Mayosing K, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Umashankar M, Sriram Boopathi, Vineeth Kumar, Arijit Bagui, Louis Ogana, Ramhlunchhunga, Asheer Akhtar.

