Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match?

ARG vs ECU: Get the live streaming and telecast details of the FIFA World Cu qualifiers match between Argentina and Ecuador, happening at the Monumental de Nuñez Stadium.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 17:16 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

Lionel Messi and his Argentina lineup will be back on World Cup duty this week, when their bid to defend the title starts in South American qualifying.

Argentina will face Moisés Caicedo’s Ecuador on Thursday at the Monumental de Nuñez Stadium in its first official match since winning the World cup in December.

The last time a World Cup winner played in South American qualifying was in 2003, when Brazil had to secure its spot in a tournament with 32 teams.

Predicted 11s
Argentina: Emi Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Alvarez; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria
Ecuador: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Arboleda, Pacho, Estupinan; Plata, Caicedo, Gruezo, Mena; Valencia
Form guide
Argentina: W-W-W-W-W
Ecuador: W-W-W-L-L

The 2026 edition in the United States, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format, which means the number of direct spots from South America increases from four to six and the seventh-place team goes into an intercontinental playoff for another place.

So teams like Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay are almost sure to advance from the round-robin qualification tournament that runs until September 2025. The new format has led many top coaches and players to see the tournament as preparation and an opportunity for renovation rather than a make-or-break competition.

The Argentina squad will be laden with World Cup winners, with the 36-year-old Messi joined by the likes of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Nicolás Otamendi, midfielder Enzo Fernández and striker Julián Álvarez.

Since moving to the U.S. from Europe to join Inter Miami, Messi has scored 11 goals in MLS and is in good form.

Coach Lionel Scaloni is yet to lose a South American World Cup qualifying match, with Argentina’s last defeat in the tournament — in 2017 — coming before his tenure started.

“The start is always complicated,” Scaloni told Argentina’s soccer association website. “The first round always has its shades. I hope our players get there in shape and are able to enjoy the match with our people. And we have to compete, that’s what we like to do.”

Ecuador’s lineup will feature Caicedo, who was recently signed by Chelsea for $146 million, and also include veteran striker Enner Valencia and 16-year-old sensation Kendry Páez. Its head coach, Félix Sánchez Bas of Spain, will debut in South American qualifying.

The Ecuador lineup will have the double disadvantage of playing away, and starting the competition three points behind the other nine teams.

FIFA punished Ecuador with the deduction of three points in South American qualifying for the falsification of birth information of defender Byron Castillo, who is of Colombian origin. So even a shocking upset win in Argentina would only get Bas and his team back to zero.

-AP

Streaming/telecast information
When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Ecuador start?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Ecuador will begin at 5:30am IST at the Monumental de Nuñez Stadium.
Where can I watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Ecuador match live?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Ecuador will not be streamed or telecasted anywhere in India. However, you can catch live updates the match live on Sportstar website/app.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Argentina /

FIFA World Cup /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

