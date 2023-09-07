MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EURO 2024: Germany must beat Japan, France to create buzz at home, says Havertz

With the Euros just nine months away, German fans are running out of patience, having seen their team eliminated early in the last three major tournaments.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 20:03 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany’s Kai Havertz said that the team wants to start creating some euphoria across the country by winning games.
Germany’s Kai Havertz said that the team wants to start creating some euphoria across the country by winning games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Kai Havertz said that the team wants to start creating some euphoria across the country by winning games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Euro 2024 host Germany must beat Japan and France in its upcoming international friendlies to win back fans and start creating some pre-tournament buzz for the host nation, its midfielder Kai Havertz said on Thursday.

The Germans have won just one of their last five matches since their shock World Cup group-stage exit in December, leaving coach Hansi Flick under scrutiny ahead of Saturday’s match against Japan and Tuesday’s game against 2022 World Cup finalist, France.

Another slip-up by the four-time world and three-time European champion, which has been eliminated in the first round of the last two World Cups, could see Flick leave just two years after taking over.

It has managed just three wins in their last 11 international matches.

“We now have had a long period which was very, very negative,” attacking midfielder Havertz told a press conference.

“Next year there is a Euro on home soil which is something you don’t get to experience often as a player. So we want to start creating some euphoria across the country by winning games.”

“We don’t see them as friendly matches against Japan and France. We take them very seriously. We will do everything to make the fans happy.”

It will be without attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, who on Thursday was ruled out for the two matches with a back injury, and will not travel with the team.

ALSO READ: My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Flick had already called up fellow attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller two days earlier following an injury to forward Niclas Fuellkrug.

With the Euros just nine months away, German fans are running out of patience, having seen their team eliminated early in the last three major tournaments, including the last European Championship in 2021 where they lost in the round of 16.

Fans booed and jeered Flick’s players in their most recent set of matches in June, with Germany, which as the host does not need to qualify for the Euros, losing to Colombia and Poland while drawing with Ukraine.

“We have been criticised a lot in the past months, sometimes not deservedly in my opinion,” said Havertz. “But that made us stronger so we will go to win the games and make the nation proud.”

“We have not enjoyed a lot of support since the World Cup. We have not felt 100% support. But we will try to get the fans back and that happens only through victories.”

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Kai Havertz /

Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Germany must beat Japan, France to create buzz at home, says Havertz
    Reuters
  2. Hyderabad Cricket chalks out new practice ground plan for teams in the ICC World Cup 2023
    V.S. Aravind
  3. WATCH: Dhoni attends Alcaraz vs Zverev U.S. Open quarterfinal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: AUS on top with SA nine wickets down
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Semifinal Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. EURO 2024: Germany must beat Japan, France to create buzz at home, says Havertz
    Reuters
  2. My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Man United youngster sent off in India vs Iraq game in King’s Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Iraq, Highlights, 2023 King’s Cup semifinal: Iraq beats India 5-4 in the penalty shootout after 2-2 draw at Full Time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Germany must beat Japan, France to create buzz at home, says Havertz
    Reuters
  2. Hyderabad Cricket chalks out new practice ground plan for teams in the ICC World Cup 2023
    V.S. Aravind
  3. WATCH: Dhoni attends Alcaraz vs Zverev U.S. Open quarterfinal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: AUS on top with SA nine wickets down
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Semifinal Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment